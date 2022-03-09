LGHL Uncut: Chris Holtmann provides Kyle Young update, previews B1G Tournament

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

On Wednesday, March 9, Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann met with the media to provide a preview of the upcoming Big Ten Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis. The Buckeyes will open their 2022 postseason by taking on the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between No. 11 Penn State and No. 14 Minnesota.

Holtmann gave an update on his team’s various injuries and Justice Sueing remains unavailable — as he has been for most of the season. Kyle Young will not play on Thursday, but there is still hope that he will return from his latest concussion at some point before the end of the year. Other Buckeyes who have been battling injuries — like Zed Key, Meechie Johnson Jr., and mothers — will be available to varying degrees for the B1G Tourney.

The head coach also discussed what he is hoping to see from his team in Indianapolis and whether or not a deep-run to build momentum or an early-ish exit to rest up would be better for the team.

