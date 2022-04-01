Buck Off Podcast: Spring practice notes, The Foundation, blue bloods of college football

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” with Jordan Williams out this week we get into some of the biggest stories coming out of Ohio State’s spring practice.

This week during spring practice, Cade Stover moved back to tight end and we get into why this move will be beneficial. We take a look at why Stover potentially made this move and why this is not a problem of depth at the tight end position. We also discuss how this could mean the linebacker position is in a good place.

The other spring storylines we discuss include the new “Jack” linebacker position and the king of the jungle. We also get into the offensive line and how the group can actually be the biggest factor in the offensive success.

After that, we discuss the new NIL Fund for Ohio State athletes and how this might impact the football program. We talk about the moral ambiguity of a charity dedicated to paying athletes and why this might be a little off-putting to some. Then we get into the board members and how this can be beneficial for Ohio State, but won’t realistically change much.

Blue bloods are all the rave right now, so I give you the be-all-end all criteria of what makes a college football blue blood that was featured on The Athletic. After the criteria I get into my eight blue bloods, the teams that just missed the cut, and the teams that might be on the way out of blue blood status.

Lastly, I give you my Final Four predictions and start/join the #FadeCoachK brigade.

Connect with the Show

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330