Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 1, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

NCAA Football: Ohio State Pro Day Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Practice Report: Buckeyes laying foundation for special offensive line unit
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State football spring practice notes: What’s up with Dawand Jones, Cade Stover and Donovan Jackson?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State players remain ‘angry’ about loss to Michigan, using it to ‘get better every day’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

This offensive line is going to be really tough this year.

Jim Knowles Says Josh Proctor Is “What We Want at Safety,” but He’s Still Working His Way Back from Injury
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Day, Wilson Claim Stover’s Tight End Move Was His Decision
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

“I Feel Amazing About It”: Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State Offensive Lineman and tight Ends Give Update on Spring Practices
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

No , Sherlock.

Ohio State Draft Profile: Antwuan Jackson Jr. brings experience, defined skill set to draft process
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Taylor Mikesell’s motivation to return, advice for players in the transfer portal
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Felix is gonna be a nice addition to the Buckeyes next fall!

Ohio State’s Jamari Wheeler says goodbye, thanks Buckeye Nation
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Roundball Round-Up: The struggles have been real of late for the former Buckeyes in the NBA
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards Wins Vault as Buckeyes Earn Program Record NCAA Regional Score in Season Finale
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Win in Overtime at Louisville 13-12
Ohio State Athletics

Buckeye baseball begins conference play
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes Finish 6th Against Tough Competition at Valspar Invitational
Danny Fogarty, The Lantern

And now for something completely different:

He is an American Badass:

