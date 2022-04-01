Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 1, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Practice Report: Buckeyes laying foundation for special offensive line unit
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State football spring practice notes: What’s up with Dawand Jones, Cade Stover and Donovan Jackson?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State players remain ‘angry’ about loss to Michigan, using it to ‘get better every day’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
This offensive line is going to be really tough this year.
Paris Johnson and Thayer Munford moved to guard last year for Ohio State. He says the whole O-line is willing to do what the coaches ask to play and win.— Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 31, 2022
"I'll play center if I got to ... That's what our offensive line room is about is playing where the team needs you to be." pic.twitter.com/CffJih9DnO
Jim Knowles Says Josh Proctor Is “What We Want at Safety,” but He’s Still Working His Way Back from Injury
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Day, Wilson Claim Stover’s Tight End Move Was His Decision
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
“I Feel Amazing About It”: Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State Offensive Lineman and tight Ends Give Update on Spring Practices
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
No , Sherlock.
Conversation with a high-level NFL scout this morning:— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 31, 2022
"Those Ohio State wide receivers are gonna go A LOT earlier than people think. Both of 'em."
Ohio State Draft Profile: Antwuan Jackson Jr. brings experience, defined skill set to draft process
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Taylor Mikesell’s motivation to return, advice for players in the transfer portal
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Felix is gonna be a nice addition to the Buckeyes next fall!
Trey Green ➡️ Felix Okpara @Treygreen02 @Felixokpara24 @LinkHoops #GEICONationals pic.twitter.com/FfIwbjfGar— SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) March 31, 2022
Ohio State’s Jamari Wheeler says goodbye, thanks Buckeye Nation
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Roundball Round-Up: The struggles have been real of late for the former Buckeyes in the NBA
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards Wins Vault as Buckeyes Earn Program Record NCAA Regional Score in Season Finale
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Win in Overtime at Louisville 13-12
Ohio State Athletics
Buckeye baseball begins conference play
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Golf: Buckeyes Finish 6th Against Tough Competition at Valspar Invitational
Danny Fogarty, The Lantern
