Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 1, 2022

On the Gridiron

Practice Report: Buckeyes laying foundation for special offensive line unit

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State football spring practice notes: What’s up with Dawand Jones, Cade Stover and Donovan Jackson?

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State players remain ‘angry’ about loss to Michigan, using it to ‘get better every day’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

This offensive line is going to be really tough this year.

Paris Johnson and Thayer Munford moved to guard last year for Ohio State. He says the whole O-line is willing to do what the coaches ask to play and win.



"I'll play center if I got to ... That's what our offensive line room is about is playing where the team needs you to be." pic.twitter.com/CffJih9DnO — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 31, 2022

Jim Knowles Says Josh Proctor Is “What We Want at Safety,” but He’s Still Working His Way Back from Injury

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Day, Wilson Claim Stover’s Tight End Move Was His Decision

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

“I Feel Amazing About It”: Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State Offensive Lineman and tight Ends Give Update on Spring Practices

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

No , Sherlock.

Conversation with a high-level NFL scout this morning:



"Those Ohio State wide receivers are gonna go A LOT earlier than people think. Both of 'em." — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 31, 2022

Ohio State Draft Profile: Antwuan Jackson Jr. brings experience, defined skill set to draft process

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Taylor Mikesell’s motivation to return, advice for players in the transfer portal

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Felix is gonna be a nice addition to the Buckeyes next fall!

Ohio State’s Jamari Wheeler says goodbye, thanks Buckeye Nation

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Roundball Round-Up: The struggles have been real of late for the former Buckeyes in the NBA

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards Wins Vault as Buckeyes Earn Program Record NCAA Regional Score in Season Finale

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Win in Overtime at Louisville 13-12

Ohio State Athletics

Buckeye baseball begins conference play

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes Finish 6th Against Tough Competition at Valspar Invitational

Danny Fogarty, The Lantern

And now for something completely different:

