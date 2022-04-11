Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Updated Ohio State basketball roster, Buckeye football recruiting round-up

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this Monday edition of the podcast, the guys discuss all the latest happenings in the sports world. After briefly touching on MLB Opening Day, Gene and Josh talk about the men’s hoops National Title Game before transitioning to the latest roster moves for the Ohio State basketball team, including both incoming and outgoing transfers (but recorded before Justice Sueing’s official decision). They then move over to the football team, which also had a pair of outgoing transfers. To finish up, they break down the latest on the Buckeyes’ football recruiting, talking about the latest commitment and a number of players linked to OSU.

“Hangout in the Holy Land” is will now return to one episode a week during the offseason, dropping every Wednesday (don’t hold us to that). Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

