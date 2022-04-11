Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 11, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Remembering Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins was a winner, unlike Adam Schefter and Gil Brandt

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Dwayne Haskins was an Ohio State Buckeye unlike any other, and he shared the joy of his amazing journey

Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

"I thought Dwayne Haskins had the best combination of the utmost confidence in himself, while having just extreme likability." @DougLesmerises loved covering the late @OhioStateFB QB, and explains why ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/WWW2Scu60e — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 10, 2022

An Appreciation: Dwayne Haskins’ smile, style will be sorely missed

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

The Bucket of Sadness

Matt Baxendell, Bucknuts

Remembering Dwayne Haskins, a transformative Ohio State quarterback

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Rocket-armed Dwayne Haskins helped usher in new era at Ohio State

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Historic Haskins



The late @OhioStateFB QB rewrote the record books in 2018. pic.twitter.com/kgbk5uR2je — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 10, 2022

Dwayne Haskins Set a New Standard for Ohio State Passers, Inspiring the Elite Quarterback Play that’s Continued Ever Since

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Dwayne Haskins’ presence is still being felt at Ohio State

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

A Look Back at Dwayne Haskins’ Greatest Moments as a Buckeye

Griffin Strom and Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Reflecting on Haskins’ Record-Breaking 2018 Season at Ohio State

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Absolutely devastated. He was an incredible person, a great friend, and Brother. No doubt where he is right now. Love you Dwayne, Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/HC1ATy1UOb — Corey Dennis (@CoreyDennis_) April 9, 2022

Buckeyes, NFL Community Pay Tribute to Haskins Following Sudden Death

Jack Emerson, The Lantern

Dwayne Haskins dies at 24: Ohio State community, football world pays tribute to beloved quarterback

Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

Fans Gathered for a Small Vigil at Ohio Stadium in Remembrance of Dwayne Haskins

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State student Adam Whitman plays a rendition of ‘Carmen Ohio’ in front of the Dwayne Haskins memorial at Ohio Stadium. pic.twitter.com/yrIeWFrUrF — Jack Emerson (@jackemers) April 9, 2022

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes freshman safety Kye Stokes sheds black stripe

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Complex Jim Knowles Defense Causing Confusion for Buckeye Quarterbacks, Coaches this Spring

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

New Buckeyes coordinator Jim Knowles has most of defense installed

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

“I Didn’t Go Out Like I Wanted To”: Josh Proctor, Tanner McCalister, Ohio State Safeties and Cornerbacks Discuss Spring Practices

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Is Kyle McCord Ohio State football’s clear backup quarterback? (paywall)

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

What to watch for from the quarterbacks, running backs in the Ohio State spring game

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeye Pipelines: Will Allen, Marcus Freeman and Braxton Miller Among Buckeye Stars from Wayne

11W Staff, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Justice Sueing’s return to Ohio State makes Buckeyes more interesting in 2022-23

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Recapping the season for Ohio State’s women’s basketball seniors

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Basketball: Jones Transfers to Dayton

Gabby Khodadad, The Lantern

How Ohio State’s past men’s basketball “one-and-done” players have fared

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Which statistic best measures how “good” a team’s offense is?

Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Lacrosse: Two Buckeye Hat Tricks Secure 9-7 Win Against No. 14 Wolverines

Mac Nagel, The Lantern

Baseball: Buckeyes Split Sunday Doubleheader with Michigan State

Jaclyn Karpinsky and Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

Women’s Tennis: No. 7 Buckeyes Post 4-0 Win at Purdue for Sixth Straight Win

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Track and Field: Five Event Wins Pace Ohio State in Two Meets on Saturday

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different:

Sleep well, 7.