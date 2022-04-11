Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 11, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Remembering Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins was a winner, unlike Adam Schefter and Gil Brandt
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Dwayne Haskins was an Ohio State Buckeye unlike any other, and he shared the joy of his amazing journey
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
"I thought Dwayne Haskins had the best combination of the utmost confidence in himself, while having just extreme likability." @DougLesmerises loved covering the late @OhioStateFB QB, and explains why ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/WWW2Scu60e— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 10, 2022
An Appreciation: Dwayne Haskins’ smile, style will be sorely missed
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
The Bucket of Sadness
Matt Baxendell, Bucknuts
Remembering Dwayne Haskins, a transformative Ohio State quarterback
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Rocket-armed Dwayne Haskins helped usher in new era at Ohio State
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Historic Haskins— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 10, 2022
The late @OhioStateFB QB rewrote the record books in 2018. pic.twitter.com/kgbk5uR2je
Dwayne Haskins Set a New Standard for Ohio State Passers, Inspiring the Elite Quarterback Play that’s Continued Ever Since
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Dwayne Haskins’ presence is still being felt at Ohio State
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
A Look Back at Dwayne Haskins’ Greatest Moments as a Buckeye
Griffin Strom and Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Reflecting on Haskins’ Record-Breaking 2018 Season at Ohio State
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Absolutely devastated. He was an incredible person, a great friend, and Brother. No doubt where he is right now. Love you Dwayne, Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/HC1ATy1UOb— Corey Dennis (@CoreyDennis_) April 9, 2022
Buckeyes, NFL Community Pay Tribute to Haskins Following Sudden Death
Jack Emerson, The Lantern
Dwayne Haskins dies at 24: Ohio State community, football world pays tribute to beloved quarterback
Nick Kosko, Bucknuts
Fans Gathered for a Small Vigil at Ohio Stadium in Remembrance of Dwayne Haskins
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State student Adam Whitman plays a rendition of ‘Carmen Ohio’ in front of the Dwayne Haskins memorial at Ohio Stadium. pic.twitter.com/yrIeWFrUrF— Jack Emerson (@jackemers) April 9, 2022
On the Gridiron
Buckeyes freshman safety Kye Stokes sheds black stripe
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Complex Jim Knowles Defense Causing Confusion for Buckeye Quarterbacks, Coaches this Spring
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
New Buckeyes coordinator Jim Knowles has most of defense installed
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
“I Didn’t Go Out Like I Wanted To”: Josh Proctor, Tanner McCalister, Ohio State Safeties and Cornerbacks Discuss Spring Practices
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Is Kyle McCord Ohio State football’s clear backup quarterback? (paywall)
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
What to watch for from the quarterbacks, running backs in the Ohio State spring game
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Buckeye Pipelines: Will Allen, Marcus Freeman and Braxton Miller Among Buckeye Stars from Wayne
11W Staff, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Justice Sueing’s return to Ohio State makes Buckeyes more interesting in 2022-23
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Recapping the season for Ohio State’s women’s basketball seniors
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Basketball: Jones Transfers to Dayton
Gabby Khodadad, The Lantern
How Ohio State’s past men’s basketball “one-and-done” players have fared
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Which statistic best measures how “good” a team’s offense is?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Lacrosse: Two Buckeye Hat Tricks Secure 9-7 Win Against No. 14 Wolverines
Mac Nagel, The Lantern
Baseball: Buckeyes Split Sunday Doubleheader with Michigan State
Jaclyn Karpinsky and Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern
Women’s Tennis: No. 7 Buckeyes Post 4-0 Win at Purdue for Sixth Straight Win
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Track and Field: Five Event Wins Pace Ohio State in Two Meets on Saturday
Ohio State Athletics
Sleep well, 7.
Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye. pic.twitter.com/yxwaIewN9V— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 9, 2022
