Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 11, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

NCAA Football: Rose Bowl Game-Ohio State vs Washington Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Remembering Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins was a winner, unlike Adam Schefter and Gil Brandt
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Dwayne Haskins was an Ohio State Buckeye unlike any other, and he shared the joy of his amazing journey
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

An Appreciation: Dwayne Haskins’ smile, style will be sorely missed
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

The Bucket of Sadness
Matt Baxendell, Bucknuts

Remembering Dwayne Haskins, a transformative Ohio State quarterback
Bill Landis, The Athletic

Rocket-armed Dwayne Haskins helped usher in new era at Ohio State
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Dwayne Haskins Set a New Standard for Ohio State Passers, Inspiring the Elite Quarterback Play that’s Continued Ever Since
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Dwayne Haskins’ presence is still being felt at Ohio State
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

A Look Back at Dwayne Haskins’ Greatest Moments as a Buckeye
Griffin Strom and Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Reflecting on Haskins’ Record-Breaking 2018 Season at Ohio State
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Buckeyes, NFL Community Pay Tribute to Haskins Following Sudden Death
Jack Emerson, The Lantern

Dwayne Haskins dies at 24: Ohio State community, football world pays tribute to beloved quarterback
Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

Fans Gathered for a Small Vigil at Ohio Stadium in Remembrance of Dwayne Haskins
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes freshman safety Kye Stokes sheds black stripe
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Complex Jim Knowles Defense Causing Confusion for Buckeye Quarterbacks, Coaches this Spring
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

New Buckeyes coordinator Jim Knowles has most of defense installed
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

“I Didn’t Go Out Like I Wanted To”: Josh Proctor, Tanner McCalister, Ohio State Safeties and Cornerbacks Discuss Spring Practices
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Is Kyle McCord Ohio State football’s clear backup quarterback? (paywall)
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

What to watch for from the quarterbacks, running backs in the Ohio State spring game
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeye Pipelines: Will Allen, Marcus Freeman and Braxton Miller Among Buckeye Stars from Wayne
11W Staff, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Justice Sueing’s return to Ohio State makes Buckeyes more interesting in 2022-23
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Recapping the season for Ohio State’s women’s basketball seniors
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Basketball: Jones Transfers to Dayton
Gabby Khodadad, The Lantern

How Ohio State’s past men’s basketball “one-and-done” players have fared
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Which statistic best measures how “good” a team’s offense is?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Lacrosse: Two Buckeye Hat Tricks Secure 9-7 Win Against No. 14 Wolverines
Mac Nagel, The Lantern

Baseball: Buckeyes Split Sunday Doubleheader with Michigan State
Jaclyn Karpinsky and Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

Women’s Tennis: No. 7 Buckeyes Post 4-0 Win at Purdue for Sixth Straight Win
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Track and Field: Five Event Wins Pace Ohio State in Two Meets on Saturday
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different:

Sleep well, 7.

