Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 12, 2022

For your Earholes...
Remembering Dwayne Haskins
"I think of his compassion that he had for people."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 11, 2022
Ryan Day met the media today to discuss Dwayne Haskins' life and impact on @OhioStateFB.
Full presser: https://t.co/rtnV3whJ5Z#B1Gtoday pic.twitter.com/5GhMctTXGN
Ohio State to Honor Dwayne Haskins During Spring Game
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
You’re Nuts: Our favorite Dwayne Haskins games at Ohio State
Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
‘They’re hurting’: Ryan Day, Buckeyes grieving loss of Haskins
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Dwayne Haskins #7 will be retired at Bullis High School today at 10am.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 11, 2022
The Haskins family will also have a memorial service for Dwayne at @BullisAthletics and his funeral will be in his hometown of Highland Park, NJ. Both of those dates TBD.
More: https://t.co/Xo2KEHNq93 pic.twitter.com/QN18uKqpW0
Ryan Day Says Ohio State Players and Staff Are “Going to Lean on Each Other” After Dwayne Haskins’ Death
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
‘Remarkable’ Dwayne Haskins helped to shape Ohio State’s offensive present, future
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Meh:
An apology and a tribute to Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/QxjShC4ZYu— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2022
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud pays tribute to Dwayne Haskins during spring practice
Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch
Dwayne Haskins’ Ohio State football legacy lives through every quarterback who follows him
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
On the Gridiron
Ohio State’s Caden Curry has black stripe removed
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Column: Ohio State hopes their plan at running back in 2023 begins on Tuesday
Bret Favachio, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ronnie Hickman Excited About Move to “Adjuster” Free Safety Position in Ohio State Secondary
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Good things coming from Cam:
“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”— Jim Knowles (@CoachJimKnowles) April 11, 2022
African Proverb
@C_Mart1k #BIA #StrengthAndHonor pic.twitter.com/WOvjIpVZtP
Ohio State football’s Cameron Martinez still finding his fit in Buckeyes’ secondary
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Teradja Mitchell Stayed at Ohio State for Fifth Season with Sights Set on Winning National Championship, Bouncing Back After “Difficult” 2021
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Ohio State announces former Miami men’s basketball coach Jack Owens as new assistant
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Column: Duane Washington Jr. bet on himself and won
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Also a former Ohio State player. Played in Canton, Ohio for high school.— Thomas Costello (@1ThomasCostello) April 12, 2022
Representing my area of Ohio well! #WNBA https://t.co/D4xQbJpTbv
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Track & Field: Tyler Johnson Earns Big Ten Medal of Honor
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Soccer: Izzy Rodriguez Named Big Ten Medal of Honor Winner
Ohio State Athletics
Congrats, Izzy and Tyler
So grateful and honored to receive this award! Thank you to everyone who helped along the way! Go Bucks! https://t.co/HlcJrv9Vof— Izzy Rodriguez (@izzyrodriguezzz) April 12, 2022
And now for something completely different:
I’m so here for whatever the hell this ends up being:
Spirit Halloween is getting a movie adaption, staring Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook. https://t.co/MHWay5AQKc pic.twitter.com/QqILXYv3LG— Nerdist (@nerdist) April 12, 2022
