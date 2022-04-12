 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 12, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

For your Earholes...

Remembering Dwayne Haskins

Ohio State to Honor Dwayne Haskins During Spring Game
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: Our favorite Dwayne Haskins games at Ohio State
Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

‘They’re hurting’: Ryan Day, Buckeyes grieving loss of Haskins
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ryan Day Says Ohio State Players and Staff Are “Going to Lean on Each Other” After Dwayne Haskins’ Death
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

‘Remarkable’ Dwayne Haskins helped to shape Ohio State’s offensive present, future
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Meh:

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud pays tribute to Dwayne Haskins during spring practice
Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch

Dwayne Haskins’ Ohio State football legacy lives through every quarterback who follows him
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s Caden Curry has black stripe removed
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Column: Ohio State hopes their plan at running back in 2023 begins on Tuesday
Bret Favachio, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ronnie Hickman Excited About Move to “Adjuster” Free Safety Position in Ohio State Secondary
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Good things coming from Cam:

Ohio State football’s Cameron Martinez still finding his fit in Buckeyes’ secondary
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Teradja Mitchell Stayed at Ohio State for Fifth Season with Sights Set on Winning National Championship, Bouncing Back After “Difficult” 2021
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State announces former Miami men’s basketball coach Jack Owens as new assistant


Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: Duane Washington Jr. bet on himself and won
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Track & Field: Tyler Johnson Earns Big Ten Medal of Honor
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Soccer: Izzy Rodriguez Named Big Ten Medal of Honor Winner
Ohio State Athletics

Congrats, Izzy and Tyler

And now for something completely different:

I’m so here for whatever the hell this ends up being:

