Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 12, 2022

For your Earholes...

Remembering Dwayne Haskins

"I think of his compassion that he had for people."



Ryan Day met the media today to discuss Dwayne Haskins' life and impact on @OhioStateFB.



Full presser: https://t.co/rtnV3whJ5Z#B1Gtoday pic.twitter.com/5GhMctTXGN — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 11, 2022

Ohio State to Honor Dwayne Haskins During Spring Game

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: Our favorite Dwayne Haskins games at Ohio State

Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

‘They’re hurting’: Ryan Day, Buckeyes grieving loss of Haskins

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Dwayne Haskins #7 will be retired at Bullis High School today at 10am.



The Haskins family will also have a memorial service for Dwayne at @BullisAthletics and his funeral will be in his hometown of Highland Park, NJ. Both of those dates TBD.



More: https://t.co/Xo2KEHNq93 pic.twitter.com/QN18uKqpW0 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 11, 2022

Ryan Day Says Ohio State Players and Staff Are “Going to Lean on Each Other” After Dwayne Haskins’ Death

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

‘Remarkable’ Dwayne Haskins helped to shape Ohio State’s offensive present, future

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Meh:

An apology and a tribute to Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/QxjShC4ZYu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2022

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud pays tribute to Dwayne Haskins during spring practice

Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch

Dwayne Haskins’ Ohio State football legacy lives through every quarterback who follows him

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s Caden Curry has black stripe removed

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Column: Ohio State hopes their plan at running back in 2023 begins on Tuesday

Bret Favachio, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ronnie Hickman Excited About Move to “Adjuster” Free Safety Position in Ohio State Secondary

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Good things coming from Cam:

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

African Proverb

⁦@C_Mart1k⁩ #BIA #StrengthAndHonor pic.twitter.com/WOvjIpVZtP — Jim Knowles (@CoachJimKnowles) April 11, 2022

Ohio State football’s Cameron Martinez still finding his fit in Buckeyes’ secondary

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Teradja Mitchell Stayed at Ohio State for Fifth Season with Sights Set on Winning National Championship, Bouncing Back After “Difficult” 2021

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State announces former Miami men’s basketball coach Jack Owens as new assistant



Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: Duane Washington Jr. bet on himself and won

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Also a former Ohio State player. Played in Canton, Ohio for high school.



Representing my area of Ohio well! #WNBA https://t.co/D4xQbJpTbv — Thomas Costello (@1ThomasCostello) April 12, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Track & Field: Tyler Johnson Earns Big Ten Medal of Honor

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Soccer: Izzy Rodriguez Named Big Ten Medal of Honor Winner

Ohio State Athletics

Congrats, Izzy and Tyler

So grateful and honored to receive this award! Thank you to everyone who helped along the way! Go Bucks! https://t.co/HlcJrv9Vof — Izzy Rodriguez (@izzyrodriguezzz) April 12, 2022

And now for something completely different:

