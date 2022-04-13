 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Play Like a Girl Podcast: Remembering Dwayne Haskins, MLB opening day, The Masters recap

Our hearts go out to the family of Dwayne Haskins and all of his loved ones.

By meganhusslein and JamiJurich
NCAA Football: Rose Bowl Game-Ohio State vs Washington Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Jami talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Welcome back. Unfortunately, one of the main topics of discussion in this week’s podcast is the devastating passing of Dwayne Haskins. Megan and Jami reflect on what they loved most about Haskins and the extremely poor journalism that was revealed during this tragedy.

Additionally, the past few days in sports have had some huge events, including the MLB Opening Day and The Masters. Jami and Megan break down their favorite parts, while looking ahead to Ohio State’s Spring Game on Saturday.

