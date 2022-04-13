Play Like a Girl Podcast: Remembering Dwayne Haskins, MLB opening day, The Masters recap

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Jami talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back. Unfortunately, one of the main topics of discussion in this week’s podcast is the devastating passing of Dwayne Haskins. Megan and Jami reflect on what they loved most about Haskins and the extremely poor journalism that was revealed during this tragedy.

Additionally, the past few days in sports have had some huge events, including the MLB Opening Day and The Masters. Jami and Megan break down their favorite parts, while looking ahead to Ohio State’s Spring Game on Saturday.

