Mark Fletcher picks Ohio State, in-state four-star offensive tackle to visit for spring game

After coming into the day with just seven prospects committed in the 2023 recruiting class, Ohio State welcomed a new pledge on the offensive side of the ball Tuesday. Plus, an in-state offensive lineman reveals his weekend plans and what they mean for the Buckeyes.

Fletcher picks Buckeyes

Ohio State is back on the board with 2023 prospects after four-star running back Mark Fletcher of American Heritage (FL), announced his commitment to the program. This pledge marks Ohio State's second 2023 addition in as many weeks.

Fletcher is a 6-foot-1, 225-pounder who chose the Buckeyes over the likes of Miami (FL), Michigan, and Penn State as he revealed late last week. The Fort Lauderdale native also becomes the second prospect from Florida to secure their position in the class.

The commitment to the Buckeyes should come as a surprise to no one as Fletcher was unanimously projected to pick Ohio State on the 247Sports Crystal Balls prior to his announcement.

Fletcher comes in on the 247Sports rankings as the No. 187 prospect overall in the class. The Sunshine State standout — and teammate of five-star wide receiver target Brandon Inniss — also finds himself slotted in as the seventh-best running back in the class and the 37th highest graded player from the loaded state of Florida.

Despite the addition of Fletcher for OSU running back coach Tony Alford, the Buckeyes are still going to pursue a host of other top prospects at the position. Among the notable players that remain an option for Ohio State include five-star running back Richard Young of Lehigh Senior (FL), who just included the Buckeyes in his top seven that he dropped on Sunday.

In-state prospect to visit Saturday

As Saturday continues to inch closer, Ohio State keeps learning of more and more prospects that plan on taking in the annual spring game this weekend. The latest target that revealed his plans to be in Columbus for the event is none other than 2024 four-star offensive tackle Luke Hamilton of Avon (OH).

This is a visit that will be one to watch closely for the Buckeyes. Ohio State has yet to offer the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder but that could change in an instant. Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, and more are among the programs that have already delivered an offer to Hamilton.

Hamilton currently comes in as the fifth-best prospect in what looks to be an impressive cast of characters in the 2024 class. The Eagles’ standout lineman also slots in as the ninth highest-graded offensive tackle in the class and the No. 216 prospect overall.

The trip to Columbus for Hamilton marks his fourth visit since 2022 began. The in-state offensive lineman has already made stops to Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, and even Ohio State within the last four months.

Quick Hits

As expected, Clemson was the beneficiary of the announcement from 2023 four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina of Briarwood Christian (AL) on Tuesday. The No. 7 quarterback in the class selected the Tigers over Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Ole Miss.

Aside from Montgomery, the Buckeyes will also welcome 2024 punter Alex Kasee of Sylvania Northview (OH) for the spring game on Saturday. The 6-foot, 155-pounder is a five-star and the No. 12 overall punter in the class, according to National Kicking Rankings.