Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 13, 2022

For your Earholes...
Remembering Dwayne Haskins
A tribute to Dwayne Haskins, from a college student
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Video: Ohio State Players, Fans Honor Dwayne Haskins at Candlelight Vigil Outside of Ohio Stadium
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Beautiful tributes to No. 7 outside The Shoe
Photos from @KRobPhoto of tonight's candlelight vigil held at Ohio Stadium in honor of Dwayne Haskins: https://t.co/jpFpjRb8hz pic.twitter.com/A1JzgF32Fa— Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) April 13, 2022
Fans honor Dwayne Haskins’ life with animal shelter donations
Jori Epstein, USA Today
‘Big brother’: Dwayne Haskins’ death hits C.J. Stroud hard (paywall)
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Urban Meyer reflects on Dwayne Haskins life, Buckeyes career
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Carmen Ohio, played outside Ohio Stadium tonight, at a vigil for Dwayne Haskinshttps://t.co/KAFbStF9Jo— Doug Lesmerises (@DougLesmerises) April 13, 2022
Eyewitness believes he saw Dwayne Haskins on Florida highway before former Ohio State star was killed
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Business is BOOOOMing
BOOOOM! Four-star 2023 RB Mark Fletcher commits to Ohio State
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Can’t let the hats peak out above the table, my man.
4⭐️ running back Mark Fletcher has committed to THE Ohio State Buckeyes— 247Sports (@247Sports) April 12, 2022
Fletcher is the 8th-ranked RB in the 247Sports Composite. @OhioStateFB | @Bucknuts247 pic.twitter.com/Z0XCszW7WQ
Running back Mark Fletcher is a Buckeye: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Analyzing impact as four-star running back Mark Fletcher commits to Buckeyes (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row
Analysis, impact of Mark Fletcher Ohio State commitment
Zack Carpenter, Scarlet and Gray Report
What Mark Fletcher’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
I’m all about combo deals!
Ohio State commits Mark Fletcher and Cedrick Hawkins play together on the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team – a team that also features a multitude of other Ohio State targets including five-star wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate and four-star safety Daemon Fagan. https://t.co/QutfGyi0rs— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) April 12, 2022
Could a Florida recruiting hurricane be heading toward the Ohio State football program?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Twitter reacted after Mark Fletcher announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Ohio State gearing up for busy recruiting week
Dan Hessler, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Five fast-rising Buckeyes as spring camp winds down
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s Defense Must Improve Over 2021 but It Doesn’t Need to Be Elite Thanks to What Should Be Another Electric Offense
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
Coach is proud of his alma mater
We the breeding ground for the first round ! #Osu #gobucks #Bia #StayReady #developed pic.twitter.com/TKiHsRDcaU— Tim Walton (@CoachTimWalton) April 12, 2022
Ohio State’s Evan Pryor happy to stay and compete; ‘I feel like the portal’s just the easy way out’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Steele Chambers’ late transition to linebacker last offseason transformed him into impact player for Ohio State in 2022
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
College football spring games are fun for the fans, but serve no great purpose
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State football has 51 OSU Scholar-Athletes for 2020-21
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
Meechie Johnson leaving Ohio State, entering transfer portal
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
I will Forever be a Buckeye Fan but these are Gods Plans and the Journey continues! ✍ #TTP pic.twitter.com/Y6xKSTtkRY— Meechie Johnson (@MeechieJohnson0) April 12, 2022
What Meechie Johnson Jr. entering the transfer portal means for Ohio State basketball
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
What’s next for Ohio State after Meechie Johnson Jr. transfer?
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Women’s Basketball: Hutcherson to Enter Transfer Portal
Gabby Khodadad, The Lantern
Is Joey Brunk about to Join Thad Matta Back at Butler?
sometimes you gotta go back to actually move forward pic.twitter.com/70uq3cp7Q2— Joey Brunk (@JoeyBrunk) April 12, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Softball: Carver Powers Ohio State to a 5-4 Midweek Win Over Toledo
Ohio State Athletics
And there’s a drive to straight away center...
It's a two home run right for Niki Carver! #Buckeyes lead 5-2.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/jxr03sDaOs— Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) April 12, 2022
Olympic Recap: Baseball Takes Series Over Michigan State, Women’s Tennis Wins Sixth Straight, Men’s Lacrosse Beats Johns Hopkins
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Women’s Tennis: Cantos Siemers Receives B1G Athlete of the Week Accolades
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Lacrosse: Jackson Reid Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
ICYMI: Bravo to our 2022 @SASSO_OSU Scholar-Athlete Award winners announced last night, including @bigten medal of honor recipients Izzy Rodriguez & Tyler Johnson— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) April 12, 2022
➕https://t.co/yn0XbBa8HQ | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/S75ifppsQv
Men’s Volleyball: Pasteur Earns 2nd MIVA Offensive Player of the Week Honor
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State Names 788 Scholar-Athletes for 2021-22 Academic Year
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: Who is your favorite baseball player from Ohio?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different:
Even as a Reds’ fan, I can admit that this is funny:
Cincinnati chili has always given us the runs.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/SmnPpnEkTt— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 12, 2022
