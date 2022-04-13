 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 13, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

NCAA Football: Rose Bowl Game-Ohio State vs Washington Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Remembering Dwayne Haskins

A tribute to Dwayne Haskins, from a college student
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Video: Ohio State Players, Fans Honor Dwayne Haskins at Candlelight Vigil Outside of Ohio Stadium
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Beautiful tributes to No. 7 outside The Shoe

Fans honor Dwayne Haskins’ life with animal shelter donations
Jori Epstein, USA Today

‘Big brother’: Dwayne Haskins’ death hits C.J. Stroud hard (paywall)
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Urban Meyer reflects on Dwayne Haskins life, Buckeyes career
Tim May, Lettermen Row

Eyewitness believes he saw Dwayne Haskins on Florida highway before former Ohio State star was killed
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Business is BOOOOMing

BOOOOM! Four-star 2023 RB Mark Fletcher commits to Ohio State
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Can’t let the hats peak out above the table, my man.

Running back Mark Fletcher is a Buckeye: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as four-star running back Mark Fletcher commits to Buckeyes (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

Analysis, impact of Mark Fletcher Ohio State commitment
Zack Carpenter, Scarlet and Gray Report

What Mark Fletcher’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

I’m all about combo deals!

Could a Florida recruiting hurricane be heading toward the Ohio State football program?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Twitter reacted after Mark Fletcher announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Ohio State gearing up for busy recruiting week
Dan Hessler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Five fast-rising Buckeyes as spring camp winds down
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Defense Must Improve Over 2021 but It Doesn’t Need to Be Elite Thanks to What Should Be Another Electric Offense
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Coach is proud of his alma mater

Ohio State’s Evan Pryor happy to stay and compete; ‘I feel like the portal’s just the easy way out’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Steele Chambers’ late transition to linebacker last offseason transformed him into impact player for Ohio State in 2022
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

College football spring games are fun for the fans, but serve no great purpose
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State football has 51 OSU Scholar-Athletes for 2020-21
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Meechie Johnson leaving Ohio State, entering transfer portal


Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

What Meechie Johnson Jr. entering the transfer portal means for Ohio State basketball
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

What’s next for Ohio State after Meechie Johnson Jr. transfer?
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Women’s Basketball: Hutcherson to Enter Transfer Portal
Gabby Khodadad, The Lantern

Is Joey Brunk about to Join Thad Matta Back at Butler?

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Softball: Carver Powers Ohio State to a 5-4 Midweek Win Over Toledo
Ohio State Athletics

And there’s a drive to straight away center...

Olympic Recap: Baseball Takes Series Over Michigan State, Women’s Tennis Wins Sixth Straight, Men’s Lacrosse Beats Johns Hopkins
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Women’s Tennis: Cantos Siemers Receives B1G Athlete of the Week Accolades
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Lacrosse: Jackson Reid Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Volleyball: Pasteur Earns 2nd MIVA Offensive Player of the Week Honor
Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Names 788 Scholar-Athletes for 2021-22 Academic Year
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: Who is your favorite baseball player from Ohio?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different:

Even as a Reds’ fan, I can admit that this is funny:

