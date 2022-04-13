Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 13, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Remembering Dwayne Haskins

A tribute to Dwayne Haskins, from a college student

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Video: Ohio State Players, Fans Honor Dwayne Haskins at Candlelight Vigil Outside of Ohio Stadium

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Beautiful tributes to No. 7 outside The Shoe

Photos from @KRobPhoto of tonight's candlelight vigil held at Ohio Stadium in honor of Dwayne Haskins: https://t.co/jpFpjRb8hz pic.twitter.com/A1JzgF32Fa — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) April 13, 2022

Fans honor Dwayne Haskins’ life with animal shelter donations

Jori Epstein, USA Today

‘Big brother’: Dwayne Haskins’ death hits C.J. Stroud hard (paywall)

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Urban Meyer reflects on Dwayne Haskins life, Buckeyes career

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Carmen Ohio, played outside Ohio Stadium tonight, at a vigil for Dwayne Haskinshttps://t.co/KAFbStF9Jo — Doug Lesmerises (@DougLesmerises) April 13, 2022

Eyewitness believes he saw Dwayne Haskins on Florida highway before former Ohio State star was killed

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Business is BOOOOMing

BOOOOM! Four-star 2023 RB Mark Fletcher commits to Ohio State

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Can’t let the hats peak out above the table, my man.

4⭐️ running back Mark Fletcher has committed to THE Ohio State Buckeyes



Fletcher is the 8th-ranked RB in the 247Sports Composite. @OhioStateFB | @Bucknuts247 pic.twitter.com/Z0XCszW7WQ — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 12, 2022

Running back Mark Fletcher is a Buckeye: The impact

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as four-star running back Mark Fletcher commits to Buckeyes (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

Analysis, impact of Mark Fletcher Ohio State commitment

Zack Carpenter, Scarlet and Gray Report

What Mark Fletcher’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

I’m all about combo deals!

Ohio State commits Mark Fletcher and Cedrick Hawkins play together on the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team – a team that also features a multitude of other Ohio State targets including five-star wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate and four-star safety Daemon Fagan. https://t.co/QutfGyi0rs — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) April 12, 2022

Could a Florida recruiting hurricane be heading toward the Ohio State football program?

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Twitter reacted after Mark Fletcher announced commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Ohio State gearing up for busy recruiting week

Dan Hessler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Five fast-rising Buckeyes as spring camp winds down

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Defense Must Improve Over 2021 but It Doesn’t Need to Be Elite Thanks to What Should Be Another Electric Offense

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Coach is proud of his alma mater

Ohio State’s Evan Pryor happy to stay and compete; ‘I feel like the portal’s just the easy way out’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Steele Chambers’ late transition to linebacker last offseason transformed him into impact player for Ohio State in 2022

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

College football spring games are fun for the fans, but serve no great purpose

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State football has 51 OSU Scholar-Athletes for 2020-21

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Meechie Johnson leaving Ohio State, entering transfer portal



Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

I will Forever be a Buckeye Fan but these are Gods Plans and the Journey continues! ✍ #TTP pic.twitter.com/Y6xKSTtkRY — Meechie Johnson (@MeechieJohnson0) April 12, 2022

What Meechie Johnson Jr. entering the transfer portal means for Ohio State basketball

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

What’s next for Ohio State after Meechie Johnson Jr. transfer?

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Women’s Basketball: Hutcherson to Enter Transfer Portal

Gabby Khodadad, The Lantern

Is Joey Brunk about to Join Thad Matta Back at Butler?

sometimes you gotta go back to actually move forward pic.twitter.com/70uq3cp7Q2 — Joey Brunk (@JoeyBrunk) April 12, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Softball: Carver Powers Ohio State to a 5-4 Midweek Win Over Toledo

Ohio State Athletics

And there’s a drive to straight away center...

It's a two home run right for Niki Carver! #Buckeyes lead 5-2.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/jxr03sDaOs — Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) April 12, 2022

Olympic Recap: Baseball Takes Series Over Michigan State, Women’s Tennis Wins Sixth Straight, Men’s Lacrosse Beats Johns Hopkins

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Women’s Tennis: Cantos Siemers Receives B1G Athlete of the Week Accolades

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Lacrosse: Jackson Reid Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

ICYMI: Bravo to our 2022 @SASSO_OSU Scholar-Athlete Award winners announced last night, including @bigten medal of honor recipients Izzy Rodriguez & Tyler Johnson

➕https://t.co/yn0XbBa8HQ | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/S75ifppsQv — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) April 12, 2022

Men’s Volleyball: Pasteur Earns 2nd MIVA Offensive Player of the Week Honor

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Names 788 Scholar-Athletes for 2021-22 Academic Year

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: Who is your favorite baseball player from Ohio?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different:

Even as a Reds’ fan, I can admit that this is funny: