Buckeyes dish out latest offer to 2023 offensive tackle, see some serious developments on the Crystal Ball

This weekend the Buckeyes will be taking the field for their annual spring football game, and while a look at the 2022 roster will be what draws the most attention, the recruiting opportunities are also vital to the coaching staff. As it has been the last few weeks, this weekend is another chance for Ohio State to make major moves in both the 2023 and 2024 classes, and all signs point towards another home run type of weekend.

Ohio State dishes out offer to 2023 offensive tackle

This spring football season has been full of positive developments for Ohio State, and while the focus has mainly been prepping the 2022 Buckeyes, the recruiting efforts have been off the chart. Whether it’s been hosting endless amounts of top targets in the next few classes or offering new players, the coaching staff has been putting in the time. Fortunately, their efforts are paying off.

On Wednesday, while Ohio State was playing host to yet another crew of recruits, they found time to also send out their latest offer in the 2023 class. On the receiving end, 6-foot-6, 290 pound offensive tackle Ian Reed added the Buckeyes to his offer list of over 20 schools, and took to Twitter to share both the news and his excitement.

The 25th best offensive tackle per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Reed is also thought to be the No. 330 player nationally and the 52nd best player in Texas. A four-star, Reed has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Tennessee, and several others which shows the caliber of player he really is. With the Buckeyes and position coach Justin Frye in on so many offensive tackles, the staff is not finished with their 2023 haul. Reed is the latest name in the fold, and likely won’t be the last.

Buckeyes heating up on the 247Sports Crystal Ball

With the latest additions of both Malik Hartford and Mark Fletcher to Ohio State’s 2023 class, the comments Ryan Day recently made about the staff expecting to see some major recruiting success in the near future are starting to make sense. Growing the class with both quality and quantity, the Buckeyes seem to be hitting their stride, and the months of relentless efforts on the trail are paying off. Fortunately, the momentum looks to be growing not only in 2023, but also in the 2024 cycle as well.

While it’s not the end all be all, the 247Sports Crystal Ball certainly gives insight to where top recruits look to be headed for their college destinations, and while they’re not always correct, more times than not it does mean a great deal for when a prediction is submitted — especially when it’s submitted by analysts with the highest credentials and proven track records.

That said, yesterday the Buckeyes were on the receiving end for a crystal ball prediction at a position of major importance to this current class when Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts submitted his pick for Ohio State to land four-star 2023 cornerback, Kayin Lee. The 18th ranked cornerback in the class, Lee is also considered to be the 209th best player nationally and 22nd best player in Georgia for his cycle.

Having been a target the Buckeyes have been in on for some time now, Lee is certainly not a new name for recruiting followers, as he’s long been linked to Ohio State. A Georgia native, stealing Lee out of the Peach State would be not small feat for Ryan Day and his crew, as having a presence in Georgia is critical in today’s landscape with how much elite talent is coming out of that state annually. Of course, not a done deal yet, this Crystal Ball from Kurelic is worth mentioning because of his track record in only submitting his picks when he is confident with the choice being made. Until more comes of it, it’s trending very well for the Buckeyes.

Crystal Ball: Part 2

Sticking with the same area of discussion but looking ahead a bit, the Buckeyes also received a major crystal ball prediction in their favor earlier this week, and it couldn’t be for a bigger target in the 2024 class. They mean a little more when they come from the experts, and when they’re from Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, Steve Wiltfong, that’s all the expertise you need.

In this regard, the Buckeyes were on the receiving end on the Crystal Ball for none other than the the top player in the nation for 2024, Dylan Raiola. A five-star quarterback in the country, Raiola was recently in Columbus to visit Ohio State at the beginning of April, and it looks as if the visit went well enough to have a lasting impact. What would be an absolutely incredible haul for Ryan Day and further proof to his quarterback track record, there’s plenty of time before it’s finalized. For now, the Buckeyes are in a great spot for the top player at the position of most importance.

Quick Hits

One of the biggest targets in attendance this weekend, four-star tight end Walker Lyons will be in Columbus for the annual spring game. The Buckeyes top priority for landing a second tight end in the class, Lyons is the fourth best player at his position and the 75th best player nationally per the 247Sports Composite.

Fresh off visits to Utah, Stanford, and USC this spring, Walker won’t be an easy addition to the current 2023 class for the Buckeyes. However, they are in a great position for his Folsom prep teammate, Rico Flores, and having a strong presence leads to comfortability. This weekend will be a major visit, and this staff is always well prepared for rolling out the red carpet.

Also in attendance this weekend, 2024 outside linebacker/edge rusher Booker Pickett Jr. is making the trek from Tampa, Florida to Columbus to see Ohio State. The 6-foot-3, 195 pound prospect is ranked as the ninth best player at his position and the 99th best player in the country. Having started to really make some moves in the 2024 class, this is another name worth watching moving forward.