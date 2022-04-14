 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 14, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Remembering Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins’ wife releases statement after Steelers QB’s death
Brad Crawford, 247Sports

‘Big brother’: Dwayne Haskins’ death hits C.J. Stroud hard
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

The Angel of Ann Arbor
Ramzy Nasrallah, Eleven Warriors

Ex-Buckeye QB Cornelius Green mourns Dwayne Haskins’ death
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Haskins’ Life Honored with Candlelight Vigil at Ohio Stadium
Jack Emerson and Jacob Benge, The Lantern

On the Gridiron

Column: Ryan Day reminds us that the human element is just as important as the playbook
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is better in Year 2 as Buckeyes’ starting quarterback
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

C.J. Stroud has spent two years mastering the roller coaster of being Ohio State football’s QB1
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Luke Wypler, C.J. Stroud combine to bring high IQ to Ohio State offense
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

‘Here to Enhance’: Run Game Looks to Take Steps Forward Under New Offensive Line Coach Frye
Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Buckeyes reclaiming Silver Bullet status with daily practice honors (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Ronnie Hickman gets reps at free safety in OSU’s spring practices
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Secondary Has Picked Up New Defensive Scheme “Really Fast” Despite Accelerated Rate of Installation
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Denzel Burke, Cameron Brown take over Ohio State’s cornerbacks room
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Captain Buckeye Will Be on Hand for the Spring Game:

New Coaches, Players to Highlight Ohio State’s Spring Game Saturday
Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Under-the-Radar Buckeyes to Watch Out for in Spring Game
Jack Emerson, The Lantern

Column: Introducing a world in which athletes are seen as people first
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy

Look out for Ruck!

NFL Mock Draft Round-Up: Where are former Ohio State stars being projected?
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

What Meechie Johnson entering transfer portal means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Projecting Ohio State’s 2022-23 Lineup with Justice Sueing: Power Forwards
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Former Buckeye Guard D’Angelo Russell Leads Timberwolves Over Clippers in NBA Play-In Game
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards Ready for NCAA Championship
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Competes at NCAA Championships This Weekend
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different:

I’ll pass on this one. Tons of other characters Daniel could play in the MCU.

