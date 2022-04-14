Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 14, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Remembering Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins’ wife releases statement after Steelers QB’s death

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

‘Big brother’: Dwayne Haskins’ death hits C.J. Stroud hard

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Justin Fields (@justnfields) talked to @AlbertBreer about Dwayne Haskins, who hosted him on a campus visit at Ohio State and never stopped checking in on him: https://t.co/XrVwQrPmvc pic.twitter.com/iOZ2OaGDse — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 13, 2022

The Angel of Ann Arbor

Ramzy Nasrallah, Eleven Warriors

Ex-Buckeye QB Cornelius Green mourns Dwayne Haskins’ death

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Haskins’ Life Honored with Candlelight Vigil at Ohio Stadium

Jack Emerson and Jacob Benge, The Lantern

On the Gridiron

Column: Ryan Day reminds us that the human element is just as important as the playbook

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is better in Year 2 as Buckeyes’ starting quarterback

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

C.J. Stroud has spent two years mastering the roller coaster of being Ohio State football’s QB1

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Which @OhioStateFB position group will you be watching Saturday?@BillLandis25 will have his eyes on the DL, and here's why.



Full #B1Gtoday interview ➡️ https://t.co/pOnP5PuTHD pic.twitter.com/mzInplpRzk — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 13, 2022

Luke Wypler, C.J. Stroud combine to bring high IQ to Ohio State offense

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

‘Here to Enhance’: Run Game Looks to Take Steps Forward Under New Offensive Line Coach Frye

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Buckeyes reclaiming Silver Bullet status with daily practice honors (paywall)

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

3 Quick observations-



1. Jack Sawyer is not in a traditional DE location (JT is), doing some LEO duties.

2. Josh proctor practicing in competitive drills, looks to be at the bandit on the short side.

3. Ronnie Hickman playing the deep safety and looks the part. https://t.co/wTjd8vzYZZ pic.twitter.com/TDaYqWQcRa — Buck Off (@buckoffpod) April 13, 2022

Ronnie Hickman gets reps at free safety in OSU’s spring practices

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Secondary Has Picked Up New Defensive Scheme “Really Fast” Despite Accelerated Rate of Installation

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Buckeye Nation, see you Saturday in The Shoe!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/1nJ4j6Us4B — CJ “KING” Hicks (@imcjhicks) April 13, 2022

Denzel Burke, Cameron Brown take over Ohio State’s cornerbacks room

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Captain Buckeye Will Be on Hand for the Spring Game:

New Coaches, Players to Highlight Ohio State’s Spring Game Saturday

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Under-the-Radar Buckeyes to Watch Out for in Spring Game

Jack Emerson, The Lantern

Column: Introducing a world in which athletes are seen as people first

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy

Look out for Ruck!

#OhioState TE Jeremy Ruckert



6-foot-5, 250



Has the athletic profile/frame to develop into a three-level target. In-line/move TE. Will see more consistent volume in a pro offense.



Running the 7 route here vs. Jaquan Brisker (Penn State). @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/V8sD60m8Q7 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 13, 2022

NFL Mock Draft Round-Up: Where are former Ohio State stars being projected?

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

What Meechie Johnson entering transfer portal means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Projecting Ohio State’s 2022-23 Lineup with Justice Sueing: Power Forwards

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Former Buckeye Guard D’Angelo Russell Leads Timberwolves Over Clippers in NBA Play-In Game

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards Ready for NCAA Championship

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Competes at NCAA Championships This Weekend

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different:

