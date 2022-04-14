Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 14, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Remembering Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins’ wife releases statement after Steelers QB’s death
Brad Crawford, 247Sports
‘Big brother’: Dwayne Haskins’ death hits C.J. Stroud hard
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Justin Fields (@justnfields) talked to @AlbertBreer about Dwayne Haskins, who hosted him on a campus visit at Ohio State and never stopped checking in on him: https://t.co/XrVwQrPmvc pic.twitter.com/iOZ2OaGDse— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 13, 2022
The Angel of Ann Arbor
Ramzy Nasrallah, Eleven Warriors
Ex-Buckeye QB Cornelius Green mourns Dwayne Haskins’ death
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Haskins’ Life Honored with Candlelight Vigil at Ohio Stadium
Jack Emerson and Jacob Benge, The Lantern
On the Gridiron
Column: Ryan Day reminds us that the human element is just as important as the playbook
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
How Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is better in Year 2 as Buckeyes’ starting quarterback
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
C.J. Stroud has spent two years mastering the roller coaster of being Ohio State football’s QB1
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Which @OhioStateFB position group will you be watching Saturday?@BillLandis25 will have his eyes on the DL, and here's why.— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 13, 2022
Full #B1Gtoday interview ➡️ https://t.co/pOnP5PuTHD pic.twitter.com/mzInplpRzk
Luke Wypler, C.J. Stroud combine to bring high IQ to Ohio State offense
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
‘Here to Enhance’: Run Game Looks to Take Steps Forward Under New Offensive Line Coach Frye
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
Buckeyes reclaiming Silver Bullet status with daily practice honors (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
3 Quick observations-— Buck Off (@buckoffpod) April 13, 2022
1. Jack Sawyer is not in a traditional DE location (JT is), doing some LEO duties.
2. Josh proctor practicing in competitive drills, looks to be at the bandit on the short side.
3. Ronnie Hickman playing the deep safety and looks the part. https://t.co/wTjd8vzYZZ pic.twitter.com/TDaYqWQcRa
Ronnie Hickman gets reps at free safety in OSU’s spring practices
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Secondary Has Picked Up New Defensive Scheme “Really Fast” Despite Accelerated Rate of Installation
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Buckeye Nation, see you Saturday in The Shoe!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/1nJ4j6Us4B— CJ “KING” Hicks (@imcjhicks) April 13, 2022
Denzel Burke, Cameron Brown take over Ohio State’s cornerbacks room
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Captain Buckeye Will Be on Hand for the Spring Game:
New Coaches, Players to Highlight Ohio State’s Spring Game Saturday
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
Under-the-Radar Buckeyes to Watch Out for in Spring Game
Jack Emerson, The Lantern
Column: Introducing a world in which athletes are seen as people first
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy
Look out for Ruck!
#OhioState TE Jeremy Ruckert— Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 13, 2022
6-foot-5, 250
Has the athletic profile/frame to develop into a three-level target. In-line/move TE. Will see more consistent volume in a pro offense.
Running the 7 route here vs. Jaquan Brisker (Penn State). @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/V8sD60m8Q7
NFL Mock Draft Round-Up: Where are former Ohio State stars being projected?
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
What Meechie Johnson entering transfer portal means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Projecting Ohio State’s 2022-23 Lineup with Justice Sueing: Power Forwards
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Former Buckeye Guard D’Angelo Russell Leads Timberwolves Over Clippers in NBA Play-In Game
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards Ready for NCAA Championship
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Competes at NCAA Championships This Weekend
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different:
