Buckeyes to host the top QBs in the 2024 class during Saturday’s spring game

On Saturday, the Buckeyes will take the field for their finale of spring practice, and as we learned from Ryan Day’s Thursday presser, Ohio State will be putting on several good practices. From seeing the starters playing early to some actual live tackling, tomorrow’s annual spring game will give a closer look at what the 2022 roster is all about. While it will be pretty vanilla on both sides of the ball, it’s still good to see football back in The Horseshoe.

Off the field and on the recruiting side of things, Saturday has shaped up to be another incredible opportunity for this coaching staff. With last minute guests being added to the visitor list, the Buckeyes will have a full day ahead of them. Overall, this spring has been a very good one for the Ohio State football program.

Buckeyes getting another massive opportunity with 2024’s top QB

On Thursday we mentioned Dylan Raiola, as he was pegged to Ohio State via a Crystal Ball selection per Steve Wiltfong. A major development for the Buckeyes, Wiltfong wasn’t alone in that regard, as another Crystal Ball was in favor of Ohio State landing the five-star signal caller. In addition, the On3 network has a similar feature, and Jeremy Birmingham of Letterman Row also agreed as he too followed suit by giving the Buckeyes the nod. All in all, things are looking really solid for Ryan Day and Corey Dennis as they try to land the next great QB in Columbus.

One of the telling points for these predictions has been how much Raiola clearly enjoyed his visit to Columbus in early April. Having a player of his caliber on campus is always a win, but when you consider his position of importance and what Day is doing alongside position coach Dennis in both recruiting and development, it’s not a shock to see Raiola impressed with all the program has to offer.

Thursday shed some more light into just how well Ohio State is doing in his recruitment when news broke that Raiola would once again be back in town this weekend, returning to Ohio State for the spring game. Making it the second visit this month, that alone should show you how Ohio State and Ryan Day are doing in their pursuit of Raiola. Doing so on his own dime again, this all adds up to the Buckeyes being the clear leader in the running to this point.

Not saying a commitment could come soon for sure with him being a 2024 target with plenty of time to go, you still have to love where this is trending for the 6-foot-3, 225 pound phenom. The Buckeyes have done an incredible job on the recruiting side of things over the last few cycles, and really since Day got to Columbus, but the development is what is keeping them in great positions for players like Raiola, who is not only the top ranked QB in the class, but the best player in the nation. It’s a great time to be a Buckeye fan.

The QB position will be featured this weekend

Ohio State isn’t going to be hosting just Raiola at the quarterback position. In fact, the Buckeyes will also have Jadyn Davis on site Saturday, and that only further proves how critical this weekend is in terms of recruiting opportunities. As the entire spring has been, this is just another chance for the coaching staff to continue their incredible work in both 2023 and 2024.

According to 247Sports, Davis is the second best quarterback in the 2024 class, but per the composite, he is actually ranked as the top QB. However you look at it, Davis and Raiola are the two best players in the country at their position, and Ohio State will be able to have both on campus. Whether or not they prefer one or the other currently, it’s a wonderful position that Day has put the Buckeyes in.

Knowing too that earlier in the process Davis was rumored to be Ohio State’s top pick, things can change, but again, the position the Buckeyes are currently in is great. Davis will make a stop before arriving to Ohio State on Saturday when he visits Penn State on Friday, but the spring game has shaped up to be quite the opportunity for 2024 quarterback recruiting.

Quick Hits

As if the two five-star talents mentioned above weren’t enough, the Buckeyes will also host another class of 2024 five-star target when KJ Bolden comes to town today. The second ranked athlete in the country, KJ is also the No. 10 player regardless of position for the 2024 cycle per the 247Sports Composite. At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Bolden has currently over 30 offers to his name from every major program in the college landscape. Another Georgia native, the Buckeyes are continuing to give the Peach State all they effort they have.