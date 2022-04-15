Buck Off Podcast: Remembering Dwayne Haskins, spring game superlatives, recruiting visitors

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” Jordan Williams is back this week to discuss Ohio State’s Spring game,

Before the guys get into the Spring Game, they take some time to discuss and remember Dwayne Haskins. The show starts on a somber note, but they eventually turn their attention to what’s on the field as they take some time to talk about the legacy Dwayne left behind.

Chris and Jordan then discuss what they’re most intrigued about entering the Spring Game. They have a long discussion about the offensive line, defensive line, and who is winning those battles in practice. They also discuss the receivers, Devin Brown's potential, and more.

After that, the guys give out their picks for some Spring Game superlatives. They get into breakout performers, old-timers shining, offensive/defensive MVPs, and the best quarterback performance. This turns into some depth discussions surrounding the roster and some debate about which players will impress the most.

The Buckeyes have their NIL, practice, and transfer portal plans in place, but not all programs are following suit. The guys discuss Dabo Swinney’s recent comments and how that way of thinking will create conflict in the program. they discuss Ryan Day, Brian Kelly, and Nick Saban adapting while others get left behind.

Lastly, their final big discussion gets into Ohio State’s recruiting visitors. They get into who the next commit might be and some big names the Buckeyes are hosting.

