 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 15, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Getting Ready for the Spring Game

Why Ryan Day wants Buckeyes tackling live in spring game
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Column: Ohio State’s new defense, other exciting things to watch in the annual glorified scrimmage
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State spring football: 75 thoughts on 75 scholarship players in camp
Bill Landis, The Athletic

11 Buckeyes to Keep a Close Eye on During Ohio State’s 2022 Spring Game
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State players to watch in Buckeyes’ 2022 spring game
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Julian Fleming, playmaking cornerbacks and 3 other things I want to see in Ohio State football’s Spring Game
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Practice Report: Storylines to watch, breakout picks for Buckeyes spring game
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Listen to the man, fans.

Ohio State football details Dwayne Haskins tribute at spring game, Ryan Day shares
Brad Crawford, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s wide receivers will look to stand out in a crowded room during the spring game
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

100 Yars of Ohio Stadium Celebration Begins
Ohio State Athletics

On the Gridiron

Where’s Noah Ruggles? OSU kicker took semester off but will be back
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

How C.J. Stroud thrives amidst chaos as poised pocket passer
Tim May, Lettermen Row

ESPN’s FPI gives Ohio State the best chances to make the playoffs and a 50% chance to make the title game:

What is the hybrid ‘jack’ position in Jim Knowles’ defense? (paywall)
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Josh Proctor overcame a gruesome leg injury with a new view on football and a call from the NFL
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State focusing on struggling pass rush is key to Buckeyes making national title run in 2022 season
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

I wonder who it possibly could be...

Ohio State’s Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson invited to 2022 NFL Draft
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Quinn Ewers on Transferring to Texas: “At the End of the Day, I Just Wanted to Be Closer to My Family and Friends”
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Projecting Ohio State’s 2022-23 Lineup with Justice Sueing: Centers
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Welcome, officially, Tanner!

Roundball Round-Up: D’Angelo Russell’s big night earns Minnesota a playoff spot
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards Finishes Tied for 15th on Vault at NCAA Championships
Casey Smith, The Lantern

Baseball: Hammerberg Embraces ‘Fireman’ Rile, Big Situations
Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

Buckeye Call of Duty Team Qualifies for Collegiate Call of Duty League Playoffs, Looks Forward to Finishing Split 2
Andres Ibarra, The Lantern

And now for something completely different:

This made me laugh way more than it should have.

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...