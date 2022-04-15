Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Getting Ready for the Spring Game
Why Ryan Day wants Buckeyes tackling live in spring game
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Column: Ohio State’s new defense, other exciting things to watch in the annual glorified scrimmage
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State spring football: 75 thoughts on 75 scholarship players in camp
Bill Landis, The Athletic
11 Buckeyes to Keep a Close Eye on During Ohio State’s 2022 Spring Game
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State players to watch in Buckeyes’ 2022 spring game
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Julian Fleming, playmaking cornerbacks and 3 other things I want to see in Ohio State football’s Spring Game
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Practice Report: Storylines to watch, breakout picks for Buckeyes spring game
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Listen to the man, fans.
See you Saturday in The Shoe!— Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 14, 2022
Tickets: https://t.co/vVVWhuR3Zf pic.twitter.com/TQklLkyUTi
Ohio State football details Dwayne Haskins tribute at spring game, Ryan Day shares
Brad Crawford, Bucknuts
Ohio State’s wide receivers will look to stand out in a crowded room during the spring game
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
100 Yars of Ohio Stadium Celebration Begins
Ohio State Athletics
On the Gridiron
Where’s Noah Ruggles? OSU kicker took semester off but will be back
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
How C.J. Stroud thrives amidst chaos as poised pocket passer
Tim May, Lettermen Row
ESPN’s FPI gives Ohio State the best chances to make the playoffs and a 50% chance to make the title game:
Thoughts on these potential CFP matchups?— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 14, 2022
Preseason FPI rankings: https://t.co/lUGdpNqQrF pic.twitter.com/qu313i78py
What is the hybrid ‘jack’ position in Jim Knowles’ defense? (paywall)
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State’s Josh Proctor overcame a gruesome leg injury with a new view on football and a call from the NFL
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State focusing on struggling pass rush is key to Buckeyes making national title run in 2022 season
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
I wonder who it possibly could be...
Haven't even had the 2022 @NFLDraft and already talking about 2023. ♂️@Eric_Edholm shares ✌️ @OhioStateFB players that I'm sure no one is surprised by, who he thinks will be chosen first next season in the @bigten. pic.twitter.com/gIJyGdPpnw— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 14, 2022
Ohio State’s Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson invited to 2022 NFL Draft
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Quinn Ewers on Transferring to Texas: “At the End of the Day, I Just Wanted to Be Closer to My Family and Friends”
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Projecting Ohio State’s 2022-23 Lineup with Justice Sueing: Centers
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Welcome, officially, Tanner!
✍️It's official! Buckeye Nation, help us officially welcome Tanner Holden to Ohio State!— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) April 14, 2022
Tanner joins Ohio State after spending three seasons at Wright State University averaging 20.1 PPG and 7.1 RPG during the 2021-22 season. Tanner has two years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/IOvVRhK4uw
Roundball Round-Up: D’Angelo Russell’s big night earns Minnesota a playoff spot
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards Finishes Tied for 15th on Vault at NCAA Championships
Casey Smith, The Lantern
Baseball: Hammerberg Embraces ‘Fireman’ Rile, Big Situations
Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern
Buckeye Call of Duty Team Qualifies for Collegiate Call of Duty League Playoffs, Looks Forward to Finishing Split 2
Andres Ibarra, The Lantern
And now for something completely different:
This made me laugh way more than it should have.
