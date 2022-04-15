Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Getting Ready for the Spring Game

Why Ryan Day wants Buckeyes tackling live in spring game

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Column: Ohio State’s new defense, other exciting things to watch in the annual glorified scrimmage

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State spring football: 75 thoughts on 75 scholarship players in camp

Bill Landis, The Athletic

11 Buckeyes to Keep a Close Eye on During Ohio State’s 2022 Spring Game

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State players to watch in Buckeyes’ 2022 spring game

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Julian Fleming, playmaking cornerbacks and 3 other things I want to see in Ohio State football’s Spring Game

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Practice Report: Storylines to watch, breakout picks for Buckeyes spring game

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Listen to the man, fans.

Ohio State football details Dwayne Haskins tribute at spring game, Ryan Day shares

Brad Crawford, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s wide receivers will look to stand out in a crowded room during the spring game

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

100 Yars of Ohio Stadium Celebration Begins

Ohio State Athletics

On the Gridiron

Where’s Noah Ruggles? OSU kicker took semester off but will be back

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

How C.J. Stroud thrives amidst chaos as poised pocket passer

Tim May, Lettermen Row

ESPN’s FPI gives Ohio State the best chances to make the playoffs and a 50% chance to make the title game:

Thoughts on these potential CFP matchups?



Preseason FPI rankings: https://t.co/lUGdpNqQrF pic.twitter.com/qu313i78py — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 14, 2022

What is the hybrid ‘jack’ position in Jim Knowles’ defense? (paywall)

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Josh Proctor overcame a gruesome leg injury with a new view on football and a call from the NFL

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State focusing on struggling pass rush is key to Buckeyes making national title run in 2022 season

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

I wonder who it possibly could be...

Haven't even had the 2022 @NFLDraft and already talking about 2023. ‍♂️@Eric_Edholm shares ✌️ @OhioStateFB players that I'm sure no one is surprised by, who he thinks will be chosen first next season in the @bigten. pic.twitter.com/gIJyGdPpnw — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 14, 2022

Ohio State’s Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson invited to 2022 NFL Draft

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Quinn Ewers on Transferring to Texas: “At the End of the Day, I Just Wanted to Be Closer to My Family and Friends”

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Projecting Ohio State’s 2022-23 Lineup with Justice Sueing: Centers

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Welcome, officially, Tanner!

✍️It's official! Buckeye Nation, help us officially welcome Tanner Holden to Ohio State!



Tanner joins Ohio State after spending three seasons at Wright State University averaging 20.1 PPG and 7.1 RPG during the 2021-22 season. Tanner has two years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/IOvVRhK4uw — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) April 14, 2022

Roundball Round-Up: D’Angelo Russell’s big night earns Minnesota a playoff spot

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards Finishes Tied for 15th on Vault at NCAA Championships

Casey Smith, The Lantern

Baseball: Hammerberg Embraces ‘Fireman’ Rile, Big Situations

Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

Buckeye Call of Duty Team Qualifies for Collegiate Call of Duty League Playoffs, Looks Forward to Finishing Split 2

Andres Ibarra, The Lantern

And now for something completely different:

This made me laugh way more than it should have.