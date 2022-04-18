Ohio State welcomes a pair of Florida prospects to their 2023 class

A busy weekend for the football staff concludes after an impressive group of prospects made their way to campus to take in the Buckeyes spring game and it is already paying dividends in a big way. Plus, a top player from the state of New Jersey keeps Ohio State in mind when narrowing his list.

Buckeyes add two in 2023

There was no lack of talent in The Shoe on Saturday as Ohio State welcomed many prospects to check out what the program has to offer. Two in specific that roamed the sidelines in Columbus this weekend were three-star Bryson Rodgers of Wiregrass Ranch (FL) and four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson of Wharton (FL).

The Florida duo came away impressed enough during their visits this weekend that they were both prepared to end their recruitment.

The first pledge of the day came when Rodgers, the No. 367 player overall, fresh off of his trip chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, and many more. The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder became commitment No. 8 for Ohio State and the latest victory for wide receivers’ coach Brian Hartline on the trail.

C O M M I T T E D. #gobucks pic.twitter.com/uCzqSUjUzN — Iam_uno (@IBryson13) April 17, 2022

Shortly after, the Buckeyes also welcomed Johnson to the fold making him pledge No. 9 in the 2023 class. The Tampa native and the No. 265 prospect overall decided on Ohio State, his dream school, over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC, and a host of others.

Johnson and Rodgers' commitment to the program pushed the Buckeyes to the No. 2 class in the 247Sports class rankings. It also gave Ohio State their third and fourth prospect from the state of Florida to join the fold.

Bonsu names top group

Aside from a pair of pledges on Sunday, Ohio State also got some good news on the pursuit of 2023 three-star safety Jayden Bonsu of St. Peters Prep (NJ).

Bonsu, who the Buckeyes offered back in December, decided to narrow things down in his recruitment and will now focus on ten programs going forward.

Top 10. Which fan base can show the most love ? https://t.co/Jiwim7fHMd pic.twitter.com/7PcJvH6jl0 — Jayden Bonsu (@JaydenBonsu) April 17, 2022

As shown above, Ohio State was included in the group and their competition for the Hillsdale native won't make this recruitment an easy one to win. On the bright side, 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong cast a crystal ball prediction yesterday in favor of the Buckeyes landing Bonsu.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is currently graded as the No. 364 prospect overall in this year's recruiting class. Bonsu also finds himself slotted as the No. 34 safety and the fifth-best player from New Jersey.

