Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 18, 2022

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

What Dijon Johnson’s commitment means for Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class

- Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Sights and Sounds: Emotional scene for Haskins marks OSU’s spring game

- Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

J.T. Tuimoloau leads Ohio State football’s emerging defensive line menace

- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com

A To Z Thoughts On The 2022 Ohio State Spring Game

- Tony Gerdeman, Buckeye Scoop

I have a good feeling there will be another first rounder next year, too.

The last time @OhioStateFB had a WR drafted in the first round: 2007. This year, they’ll likely have two. @GarrettWilson_V and @chrisolave_ are headed to the #NFLDraft in Las Vegas after three seasons as one of the best receiving duos in college football history. (THREAD ⬇️) pic.twitter.com/cDMNaPbXH3 — NFL (@NFL) April 17, 2022

Jordan Hancock, Jakailin Johnson validate offseason buzz, raising expectations for Ohio State’s cornerbacks

- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com

Kye Stoke’s stock soaring after freshman safety’s first spring at Ohio State

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud honors Dwayne Haskins’ legacy at spring game

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

What We Learned about talent-laden Buckeyes in closing spring game ($$)

- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Looking back at the Ohio State Women’s basketball junior class

- Thomas Costello, LGHL

The future is lookin bright for Ohio State hoops

Ohio State commit George Washington III was getting BUSY on Friday night! @3dubbshoop @all_ohio pic.twitter.com/zOLOvtQr4C — Jake Spegal (@JakeSpegal270) April 17, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Softball: Explosive offense spearheads Buckeyes to series sweep over Iowa

- Megan Husslein, The Lantern

Baseball: Buckeyes swept by Maryland in three-game series

- Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes shut out in second half, fall to No. 8 Terrapins 14-8

- Mac Nagel, The Lantern

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 1 Maryland uses fourth-quarter surge to beat No. 8 OSU 19-12

- Matt Goldman, The Lantern