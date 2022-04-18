The Dotted Line Podcast: Breaking down Ohio State’s Easter commitments, Spring Game action

On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future.

On this episode, Matt Tamanini is joined by LGHL recruiting columnist Caleb Houser to break down the Sunday commitments of CB Dijon Johnson and WR Bryson Rodgers. Though both are technically outside the top 250 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, that likely won’t last long as their talent is pretty evident on film, and there’s no reason not to trust the Ohio State coaches at this point.

Caleb also breaks down what he saw, especially from the defense, during Saturday’s spring game.

