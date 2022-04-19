Ohio State targets announce commitment dates

The Ohio State spring game was a success in all definitions of the word. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes showed how the hard work they have put in this spring is already paying off. The Buckeyes not only won on the field this weekend, but they also won off the field as well as Ohio State saw two Florida targets commit to the team on Sunday. The major recruiting weekend may be over, but recruiting never stops for Ohio State.

Two Ohio State targets set summer commitments

The Ohio State spring game is the largest recruiting event for the Buckeyes every spring. However, it may not be the program’s most impactful recruiting event, as the weekend of the Fourth of July always brings fireworks to Ohio State. Last year, the Buckeyes saw five-star DL J.T. Tuimoloau join the team on July 4th.

The Buckeyes are hoping for some more summer fireworks of their own, as two Ohio State targets in the 2023 class have announced commitment dates for Independence Day weekend.

Four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed and four-star wide receiver Rico Flores announced their upcoming commitment dates on Monday, and both are major Ohio State targets.

Ohio State has gained plenty of momentum this spring in the race for Reed’s commitment. The Buckeyes extended an offer to Reed in January, but since have increased their efforts in recruiting him. He recently completed an unofficial visit to Columbus from April 1-3 and following the visit, reports listed Ohio State as the team to beat in his recruitment.

Reed has official visits lined up this spring to LSU, Tennessee and Miami and will likely also schedule one with Ohio State for this summer. As long as Reeds recruitment continues to head in this direction, the Buckeyes should be viewed as the favorites to land his commitment this summer.

Reed is the No. 47 DL in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 323 overall prospect. He is also the No. 31 recruit out of Georgia.

Announcing my commitment July 4th AGTG✝️ — Darron Reed (@DarronReed45) April 17, 2022

The other prospect set to commit the weekend of July 4 is Flores. Like Reed, Ohio State has also increased their recruiting efforts as of late with Flores. He recently completed an unofficial visit with the Buckeyes and following the visit, he made the claim that it will be tough for any program to beat Ohio State in his recruitment. He also mentioned on numerous occasions that he plans on taking an official visit this summer with the Buckeyes as well.

Flores also announced his final five schools when announcing his commitment date. Alongside Ohio State, Flores also included Notre Dame, Georgia, UCLA and Texas in his top schools. Of the group, Notre Dame is the Buckeyes biggest competition. The Irish have also increased their recruiting efforts with Flores and he has an official visit scheduled with them for this summer.

Flores is the No. 26 WR in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 193 overall prospect. He is also the No. 13 prospect out of California.

the countdown begins… pic.twitter.com/tfredpLlVK — Rico Flores Jr (@lil_reek_) April 18, 2022

