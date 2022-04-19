 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 19, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s Jacolbe Cowan enters the transfer portal
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: Who stood out the most in Ohio State’s spring game?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Questions as Buckeyes wrap up spring camp, start summer program
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Stock Up/Stock Down: Kye Stokes, Evan Pryor Turn Heads in Ohio State Spring Game While Julian Fleming and Mitchell Melton Deal with More Injuries
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

What we learned from an Ohio State spring game rewatch
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Column: Ohio State’s spring game made me a cautiously optimistic in Jim Knowles’ defense
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jim Knowles pleased with Ohio State’s defensive progress, ‘I felt great about how far we have come’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Film Study: Based on What Was Shown in the 2022 Spring Game, Jim Knowles’ Buckeye Defense is Anything but ‘Basic’
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

I don’t understand what 72% of the words in this tweet mean, but it all sounds good to me.

Column: The More Youth the Better for Buckeyes
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State football’s Tommy Eichenberg quietly but fiercely staked claim to starting linebacker role this spring
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Column: Evan Pryor Should Be Ohio State’s RB2
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Denzel Getting PAID!

On the Hardwood

After Ohio State: E.J. Liddell talks legacy, NBA future (paywall)
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Holtmann’s in on EVERYONE!

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State settles more suits over sex abuse by team doctor
Associated Press

Women’s Golf: Buckeyes Come Home, Win First Lady Buckeye Invitational in 8 Years
Danny Fogarty, The Lantern

Wrestling: Hoffman Builds Confidence En Route to NCAA Tournament Run
Mick Walker, The Lantern

Softball: Explosive Offense Spearheads Buckeyes to Series Sweep Over Iowa
Megan Husslein, The Lantern

And now for something completely different:

Oh, this one is going to be fun.

