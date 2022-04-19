Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 19, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.





On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s Jacolbe Cowan enters the transfer portal

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: Who stood out the most in Ohio State’s spring game?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Questions as Buckeyes wrap up spring camp, start summer program

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Stock Up/Stock Down: Kye Stokes, Evan Pryor Turn Heads in Ohio State Spring Game While Julian Fleming and Mitchell Melton Deal with More Injuries

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

What we learned from an Ohio State spring game rewatch

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Spring game rewatch takeaways so far:



-The three running backs are going to be a problem.

-Stroud was under center a lot.

-Starting offensive line did a really good job in the run game and pass pro. — Buck Off (@buckoffpod) April 19, 2022

Browns, CB Denzel Ward agree to terms on a 5-year, $100.5M extension including $71.25M guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/MSRQah33X7 — NFL (@NFL) April 18, 2022

Column: Ohio State’s spring game made me a cautiously optimistic in Jim Knowles’ defense

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jim Knowles pleased with Ohio State’s defensive progress, ‘I felt great about how far we have come’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Film Study: Based on What Was Shown in the 2022 Spring Game, Jim Knowles’ Buckeye Defense is Anything but ‘Basic’

Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors



An example of the 3 high disguise. Post snap the FS drops into the box, effectively creating a 43 Over defense. FS the Mike/Alley runner and the 2 ILB become 50 tech. OLBs. pic.twitter.com/AN8OOXfmuL — Devin M. Radcliff (@Coach_Radcliff) April 19, 2022

Column: The More Youth the Better for Buckeyes

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State football’s Tommy Eichenberg quietly but fiercely staked claim to starting linebacker role this spring

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Column: Evan Pryor Should Be Ohio State’s RB2

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin



On the Hardwood

After Ohio State: E.J. Liddell talks legacy, NBA future (paywall)

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch



West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil tells me that he has planned the following visits:



Virginia (Today and Tomorrow)

Cincinnati (Thursday)

Indiana (This Weekend)

Ohio State (This Weekend)



McNeil also plans to visit Louisville and the date is TBD. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 18, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State settles more suits over sex abuse by team doctor

Associated Press

Women’s Golf: Buckeyes Come Home, Win First Lady Buckeye Invitational in 8 Years

Danny Fogarty, The Lantern

Wrestling: Hoffman Builds Confidence En Route to NCAA Tournament Run

Mick Walker, The Lantern

Softball: Explosive Offense Spearheads Buckeyes to Series Sweep Over Iowa

Megan Husslein, The Lantern

Oh, this one is going to be fun.