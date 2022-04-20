Play Like a Girl Podcast: Spring game recap, NBA Playoffs, last week in MLB

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Jami talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back! A lot happened in Ohio State’s spring game this past Saturday, including a new format and a good look at both of the Buckeyes’ backup quarterbacks, which Megan and Jami break down.

There were also some heartwarming stories this past week in sports that Jami and Megan discuss, including Tampa Bay Rays’ Brett Phillips sharing a special moment with eight-year-old Chloe Grimes and Alyssa Nakken becoming the first female coach to be on the field during a baseball game.

Contact Megan Husslein

Twitter: @meganhusslein

Contact Jami Jurich

Twitter: @JamiJurich