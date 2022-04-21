Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Spring game recap, latest trio of OSU commits

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this week’s episode, the guys have the closest thing they’ve had to a real football game to discuss in months following Ohio State’s spring game. Gene and Josh break down everything they saw from the offense to the defense and everything in between. They wrap things up with a quick overview of the latest three commits to join the Buckeyes’ 2023 class in the past week or so.

“Hangout in the Holy Land” is will now return to one episode a week during the offseason, dropping every Wednesday (don’t hold us to that). Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye