Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 21, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Column: The year-over-year transformation of CJ Stroud

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Why breakout spring for Kye Stokes is so significant for Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Ryan Day Says J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer Are “Gonna Be a Force in the Fall” if They Build Off of Strong Showing in Spring Game

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Minneapolis? Well that’s not convenient at all.

Just in from the Big Ten:



Indianapolis will continue to host the Big Ten Championship for football at Lucas Oil Stadium until 2024.



The men’s basketball tournament will be held in Chicago in 2023, Minneapolis in 2024.



Here are the latest dates and locations. #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/9GuyLlO6TS — Colin Gay (@ColinGay_Rivals) April 20, 2022

Four Downs from Ohio State’s spring game

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buck-Eye In The Sky: Jim Knowles’ new defense, Part II

Mark Porter, Bucknuts

All-22 Breakdown: What will Jim Knowles’ defense look like?

Justin Whitlach, Scarlet and Gray Report

Wanted: America’s Okayest Defense

Ramzy Nasrallah, Eleven Warriors

Jim Knowles’ ‘vanilla’ spring game defense brings Ohio State hope

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Spring Game Snap Counts: 84 Buckeyes Play in Ohio State’s Offense vs. Defense Scrimmage

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Listen to the man.

Former #OhioState quarterback Justin Fields sends a message to new Chicago Bears coaching staff (FREE)https://t.co/g8OLB5lgKn pic.twitter.com/dvCTpAEWoI — Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) April 21, 2022

NFL mock drafts see Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave landing in first round

Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch

What makes former Buckeyes receiver Garrett Wilson elite NFL draft prospect (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Broward County Sheriff’s Office Releases More Information on Haskins’ Tragic Death

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Dwayne Haskins’ wife’s 911 call says former Ohio State star ran out of gas before death on highway

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

On the Hardwood

NCAA Announces Violations For Ohio State Fencing, Women’s Golf and Women’s Basketball

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Greg Oden returns to Indy as part of Thad Matta’s Butler staff

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus HBCU all-star game to feature Ohio State’s Jim Cleamons

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Let’s Go Tigers <clap, clap, clap-clap-clap>

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State wrestling: Projecting the Buckeyes’ 2022-23 lineup

Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

Baseball: Buckeyes Use 4-Run Eighth Inning to Down Marshall 7-6

Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

Women’s Track and Field: Battle Named Big Ten Female Track Athlete of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different:

RIP to an absolute legend.