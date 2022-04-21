 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 21, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Column: The year-over-year transformation of CJ Stroud
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Why breakout spring for Kye Stokes is so significant for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Ryan Day Says J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer Are “Gonna Be a Force in the Fall” if They Build Off of Strong Showing in Spring Game
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Minneapolis? Well that’s not convenient at all.

Four Downs from Ohio State’s spring game
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buck-Eye In The Sky: Jim Knowles’ new defense, Part II
Mark Porter, Bucknuts

All-22 Breakdown: What will Jim Knowles’ defense look like?
Justin Whitlach, Scarlet and Gray Report

Wanted: America’s Okayest Defense
Ramzy Nasrallah, Eleven Warriors

Jim Knowles’ ‘vanilla’ spring game defense brings Ohio State hope
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Spring Game Snap Counts: 84 Buckeyes Play in Ohio State’s Offense vs. Defense Scrimmage
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Listen to the man.

NFL mock drafts see Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave landing in first round
Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch

What makes former Buckeyes receiver Garrett Wilson elite NFL draft prospect (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Broward County Sheriff’s Office Releases More Information on Haskins’ Tragic Death
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Dwayne Haskins’ wife’s 911 call says former Ohio State star ran out of gas before death on highway
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

On the Hardwood

NCAA Announces Violations For Ohio State Fencing, Women’s Golf and Women’s Basketball
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Greg Oden returns to Indy as part of Thad Matta’s Butler staff
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus HBCU all-star game to feature Ohio State’s Jim Cleamons
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Let’s Go Tigers <clap, clap, clap-clap-clap>

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State wrestling: Projecting the Buckeyes’ 2022-23 lineup
Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

Baseball: Buckeyes Use 4-Run Eighth Inning to Down Marshall 7-6
Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

Women’s Track and Field: Battle Named Big Ten Female Track Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different:

RIP to an absolute legend.

