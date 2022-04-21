Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 21, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Column: The year-over-year transformation of CJ Stroud
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Why breakout spring for Kye Stokes is so significant for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Ryan Day Says J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer Are “Gonna Be a Force in the Fall” if They Build Off of Strong Showing in Spring Game
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Minneapolis? Well that’s not convenient at all.
Just in from the Big Ten:— Colin Gay (@ColinGay_Rivals) April 20, 2022
Indianapolis will continue to host the Big Ten Championship for football at Lucas Oil Stadium until 2024.
The men’s basketball tournament will be held in Chicago in 2023, Minneapolis in 2024.
Here are the latest dates and locations. #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/9GuyLlO6TS
Four Downs from Ohio State’s spring game
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Buck-Eye In The Sky: Jim Knowles’ new defense, Part II
Mark Porter, Bucknuts
All-22 Breakdown: What will Jim Knowles’ defense look like?
Justin Whitlach, Scarlet and Gray Report
Wanted: America’s Okayest Defense
Ramzy Nasrallah, Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles’ ‘vanilla’ spring game defense brings Ohio State hope
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Spring Game Snap Counts: 84 Buckeyes Play in Ohio State’s Offense vs. Defense Scrimmage
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Listen to the man.
Former #OhioState quarterback Justin Fields sends a message to new Chicago Bears coaching staff (FREE)https://t.co/g8OLB5lgKn pic.twitter.com/dvCTpAEWoI— Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) April 21, 2022
NFL mock drafts see Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave landing in first round
Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch
What makes former Buckeyes receiver Garrett Wilson elite NFL draft prospect (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Broward County Sheriff’s Office Releases More Information on Haskins’ Tragic Death
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Dwayne Haskins’ wife’s 911 call says former Ohio State star ran out of gas before death on highway
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
On the Hardwood
NCAA Announces Violations For Ohio State Fencing, Women’s Golf and Women’s Basketball
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Greg Oden returns to Indy as part of Thad Matta’s Butler staff
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Columbus HBCU all-star game to feature Ohio State’s Jim Cleamons
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Let’s Go Tigers <clap, clap, clap-clap-clap>
Great home visit today with @OhioStateHoops @ChrisHoltmann @JakeDiebler @MNetti @CoachJackOwens Thanks for coming out to visit @DevinRoyal7 ! pic.twitter.com/nV2aGFTPMz— Shannon Cornell (@shannon7759) April 21, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State wrestling: Projecting the Buckeyes’ 2022-23 lineup
Nick Kosko, Bucknuts
Baseball: Buckeyes Use 4-Run Eighth Inning to Down Marshall 7-6
Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern
Women’s Track and Field: Battle Named Big Ten Female Track Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different:
RIP to an absolute legend.
RIP Robert Morse, who turned every office into a party. https://t.co/BWYMRQnR36— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 21, 2022
Loading comments...