Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 22, 2022

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day, Jim Knowles ‘very pleased’ with Ohio State cornerback play

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

2022 NFL Draft profiles: Chris Olave defied expectations in four-year OSU career

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

What Ohio State football’s Chris Olave brings to the NFL: Buckeye draft preview

- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com

Terry McLaurin, Cameron Heyward Finalists For Good Guy Award

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Hopping on the Jack Sawyer hype train for the 2022 season.

Progress Report: Evaluating Ohio State quarterbacks after spring camp ($$)

- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Ross Fulton’s 6 Takeaways From The Ohio State Spring Game

- Tom Orr, Buckeye Scoop

Post-Spring projection of Ohio State’s 2022 depth chart

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

College football rankings: Updated Way-Too-Early Top 25

- Mark Schlabach, ESPN

On the Hardwood

Several 2022 Ohio State Basketball Signees Among Final SI99 Rankings

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Columbus’ own Jim Cleamons ready to coach Ohio team in HBCU all-star game

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright announces retirement

- Des Bieler, Washington Post

Outside the Shoe and Schott

TBDBITL making SportsCenter even in the offseason.

Ohio State’s Emily Hummer wins B1G Co-Golfer of the Week.

Weekly #B1G Awards Alert



Emily Hummer of @OhioStateWGOLF is the #B1GWGolf Co-Golfer of the Week!



⛳ Tied for second place overall with a score 221 (+5) at the Lady Buckeye Invite

⛳ Led the field of 61 players after 36 holes



️ https://t.co/9H0KzMjLxd pic.twitter.com/UHKamM7pSt — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) April 21, 2022

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 13 Ohio State hosts rival Michigan in regular season finale

- Matt Goldman, The Lantern

Softball: Buckeyes gear up for rivalry meeting against Michigan

- Megan Husslein, The Lantern

Wrestling: Gallagher ready to compete after redshirt year

- Mick Walker, The Lantern