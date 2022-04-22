Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 22, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day, Jim Knowles ‘very pleased’ with Ohio State cornerback play
- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
2022 NFL Draft profiles: Chris Olave defied expectations in four-year OSU career
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
What Ohio State football’s Chris Olave brings to the NFL: Buckeye draft preview
- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
Terry McLaurin, Cameron Heyward Finalists For Good Guy Award
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated
Hopping on the Jack Sawyer hype train for the 2022 season.
Built. Different. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯@jacksawyer33 is that guy pic.twitter.com/Ob86vjYtqF— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 21, 2022
Progress Report: Evaluating Ohio State quarterbacks after spring camp ($$)
- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Ross Fulton’s 6 Takeaways From The Ohio State Spring Game
- Tom Orr, Buckeye Scoop
Post-Spring projection of Ohio State’s 2022 depth chart
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
College football rankings: Updated Way-Too-Early Top 25
- Mark Schlabach, ESPN
On the Hardwood
Several 2022 Ohio State Basketball Signees Among Final SI99 Rankings
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated
Columbus’ own Jim Cleamons ready to coach Ohio team in HBCU all-star game
- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright announces retirement
- Des Bieler, Washington Post
Outside the Shoe and Schott
TBDBITL making SportsCenter even in the offseason.
!?— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 21, 2022
(via @TBDBITL) pic.twitter.com/fV82lmzw7B
Ohio State’s Emily Hummer wins B1G Co-Golfer of the Week.
Weekly #B1G Awards Alert— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) April 21, 2022
Emily Hummer of @OhioStateWGOLF is the #B1GWGolf Co-Golfer of the Week!
⛳ Tied for second place overall with a score 221 (+5) at the Lady Buckeye Invite
⛳ Led the field of 61 players after 36 holes
️ https://t.co/9H0KzMjLxd pic.twitter.com/UHKamM7pSt
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 13 Ohio State hosts rival Michigan in regular season finale
- Matt Goldman, The Lantern
Softball: Buckeyes gear up for rivalry meeting against Michigan
- Megan Husslein, The Lantern
Wrestling: Gallagher ready to compete after redshirt year
- Mick Walker, The Lantern
