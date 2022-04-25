Ohio State named a finalist for a pair of 2023 four-star prospects

While the weekend wasn't as eventful for the Buckeyes as it was following the spring game, Ohio State was still able to garner some good news for two blue-chip prospects they are in pursuit of. Plus, the basketball program's activity in the transfer portal paid dividends on Sunday as the Buckeyes added a new member to the backcourt.

Lonergan, Gullette name top schools

Ohio State is still in search of their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, and on Sunday it was four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan of Brookwood (GA) who included the Buckeyes as a finalist in his recruitment.

Lonergan, who is also a high level baseball player, sits as the ninth-best quarterback in the class and the No. 100 prospect overall. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder currently has one Crystal Ball prediction on 247Sports that favors SEC program South Carolina to land him.

The Georgia standout wasn't the only target to name Ohio State as a top school this weekend. 2023 four-star linebacker/defensive end Derion Gullette of Marlin (TX), who was offered by the Buckeyes in December, narrowed his list to twelve.

Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me throughout this process. With that being said, this is where I’m at in my recruitment! Still 100 percent open to any school ! pic.twitter.com/VWhcFf0Nda — Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) April 22, 2022

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder trimmed his list of suitors down to a dozen after picking up over 20 offers thus far. The Buckeyes now know their competition as they will likely keep things warm with the No. 343 prospect in the class and the 28th highest rated edge defender.

Buckeyes add transfer guard

Ohio State hoops has already been active in the transfer portal after being linked to a host of different players looking to find their new homes. Head coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes have also already added former Wright State small forward Tanner Holden to the program and on Sunday, another transfer became the latest addition.

After averaging 12.2 points, 1.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds this past season for West Virginia, guard Sean McNeil revealed his intentions to transfer from the program following the season. It was Ohio State who learned on Sunday that they would become the beneficiary of the news as McNeil announced his pledge to the Buckeyes over Louisville, Indiana, and Virginia, among others.

McNeil is a former three-star JUCO prospect from Sinclair Community College (KY). The now 6-foot-3, 210-pounder originally chose the Mountaineers over Dayton, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas Tech, and Western Kentucky but will now look to ultimately finish out his collegiate career in Columbus.

The Kentucky native hopes to be a boost to a Buckeye roster that will move forward without Malaki Branham, Meechie Johnson, Cedric Russell, Jimmy Sotos, and Jamari Wheeler in the backcourt.

