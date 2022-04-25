Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 25, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Former Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw is transferring to USC

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes defensive lineman Noah Potter enters transfer portal

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

My heart...

“Rest in Peace to my brother Dwayne, baby. We love you, man.”@YoungKing_JD5 dedicates his TD to the late Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/XXTrE7Zshs — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) April 24, 2022

Urban Meyer, Ryan Day among those at emotional memorials for Haskins

Staff and wire reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Coaches, teammates honor Dwayne Haskins at Rockaway memorial

Sean Farrell, NorthJersey.com

Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke at this evening’s vigil for Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/FSDjTqM5rP — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 25, 2022

Jack Sawyer leaves spring as Ohio State’s main ‘Jack’ candidate

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

The history of Ohio State wide receivers taken in the first round of the NFL Draft

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

What makes Tyreke Smith potential mid-round NFL draft steal

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Column: This week’s NFL Draft looms large for the Buckeyes: Past, present, and future

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State lands West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Already love this dude...

BREAKING: Seth Towns to return to Ohio State for 2022-23 season

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

What Ohio State’s roster looks like with Seth Towns returning

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Malaki Branham Still Needs “More Feedback” Before Final NBA Draft Decision, Says Chris Holtmann Encouraged Him to “Test the Waters”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State men’s basketball: Transfer portal update

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land (fair warning, some things have changed since this was published)

Column: Forget the one-and-done factories, Ohio State men’s basketball should strive to emulate Jay Wright’s version of Villanova

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Shit...

Coming off redshirt year, Kalen Etzler eager to get OSU career started

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: How important should in-state recruiting be for Ohio State men’s basketball?

Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State win’s (sic) 18th Big Ten regular-season men’s tennis title

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Ohio State Beats Rutgers 4-0, Clinches Regular Season Big Ten Title

Kyle Bucklew, The Lantern

Ohio State’s Maxwell Moldovan comes back to win Kepler Intercollegiate golf tournament

Staff reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Secure a 14-12 Rivalry Win Over Michigan

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Golf: Ohio State Finishes Tied for 3rd at B1G Championships

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different:

Seriously this new show on Amazon Prime is so weird, I love it!