Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 25, 2022

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Former Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw is transferring to USC
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Buckeyes defensive lineman Noah Potter enters transfer portal
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
“Rest in Peace to my brother Dwayne, baby. We love you, man.”@YoungKing_JD5 dedicates his TD to the late Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/XXTrE7Zshs— New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) April 24, 2022
Urban Meyer, Ryan Day among those at emotional memorials for Haskins
Staff and wire reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Coaches, teammates honor Dwayne Haskins at Rockaway memorial
Sean Farrell, NorthJersey.com
Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke at this evening’s vigil for Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/FSDjTqM5rP— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 25, 2022
Jack Sawyer leaves spring as Ohio State’s main ‘Jack’ candidate
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
The history of Ohio State wide receivers taken in the first round of the NFL Draft
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
What makes Tyreke Smith potential mid-round NFL draft steal
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Column: This week’s NFL Draft looms large for the Buckeyes: Past, present, and future
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State lands West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Views from @SeanMcNeil22’s commitment to @OhioStateHoops! pic.twitter.com/NB5hqxGB3N— Chris McNeil (@ChrisMcNeil__) April 24, 2022
BREAKING: Seth Towns to return to Ohio State for 2022-23 season
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
What Ohio State’s roster looks like with Seth Towns returning
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Malaki Branham Still Needs “More Feedback” Before Final NBA Draft Decision, Says Chris Holtmann Encouraged Him to “Test the Waters”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State men’s basketball: Transfer portal update
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Column: Forget the one-and-done factories, Ohio State men’s basketball should strive to emulate Jay Wright’s version of Villanova
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
April 24, 2022
Coming off redshirt year, Kalen Etzler eager to get OSU career started
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
You’re Nuts: How important should in-state recruiting be for Ohio State men’s basketball?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State win’s (sic) 18th Big Ten regular-season men’s tennis title
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Ohio State Beats Rutgers 4-0, Clinches Regular Season Big Ten Title
Kyle Bucklew, The Lantern
Ohio State’s Maxwell Moldovan comes back to win Kepler Intercollegiate golf tournament
Staff reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Secure a 14-12 Rivalry Win Over Michigan
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Golf: Ohio State Finishes Tied for 3rd at B1G Championships
Ohio State Athletics
