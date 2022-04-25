 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 25, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Former Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw is transferring to USC
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes defensive lineman Noah Potter enters transfer portal
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

My heart...

Urban Meyer, Ryan Day among those at emotional memorials for Haskins
Staff and wire reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Coaches, teammates honor Dwayne Haskins at Rockaway memorial
Sean Farrell, NorthJersey.com

Jack Sawyer leaves spring as Ohio State’s main ‘Jack’ candidate
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

The history of Ohio State wide receivers taken in the first round of the NFL Draft
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

What makes Tyreke Smith potential mid-round NFL draft steal
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Column: This week’s NFL Draft looms large for the Buckeyes: Past, present, and future
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State lands West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Already love this dude...

BREAKING: Seth Towns to return to Ohio State for 2022-23 season
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

What Ohio State’s roster looks like with Seth Towns returning
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Malaki Branham Still Needs “More Feedback” Before Final NBA Draft Decision, Says Chris Holtmann Encouraged Him to “Test the Waters”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State men’s basketball: Transfer portal update
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land (fair warning, some things have changed since this was published)

Column: Forget the one-and-done factories, Ohio State men’s basketball should strive to emulate Jay Wright’s version of Villanova
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Shit...

Coming off redshirt year, Kalen Etzler eager to get OSU career started
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: How important should in-state recruiting be for Ohio State men’s basketball?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State win’s (sic) 18th Big Ten regular-season men’s tennis title
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Ohio State Beats Rutgers 4-0, Clinches Regular Season Big Ten Title
Kyle Bucklew, The Lantern

Ohio State’s Maxwell Moldovan comes back to win Kepler Intercollegiate golf tournament
Staff reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Secure a 14-12 Rivalry Win Over Michigan
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Golf: Ohio State Finishes Tied for 3rd at B1G Championships
Ohio State Athletics

