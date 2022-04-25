I-70 Football Podcast: Breaking down the Big Ten players in the NFL Draft

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

After a few weeks off, Dante and Jordan return to the podcast to talk the NFL Draft. The 2022 draft is less than a week away, airing Thursday through Saturday, and some Big Ten players are hoping to change their lives forever. Despite in-person draft attendance dwindling there are still four Big Ten players — Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, George Karlaftis, and Aidan Hutchinson — attending the draft.

Dante and Jordan discuss NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein’s Mock Draft 3.0. Does Aidan Hutchinson to the Lions make sense? Are the Jaguars making a mistake taking unproven Travon Walker and his high upside over Hutchinson? Will Chris Olave fall to the 23rd pick and is it because he skipped the bowl game? Why are there no Big Ten offensive lineman projected in the first round? The guys try to answer all these questions and more.

In their weekly pitstops, Jordan discusses adulthood and landscaping. Why is everything expensive and should he invest in his lawn or just handle what grass is already there? Dante discusses grilling, smoking, and treating himself to a nice steak occasionally.

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216