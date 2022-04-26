Ohio State to host four-star LB this week

Ohio State’s football team, led by Ryan Day, are some of the best in the business. On the daily, the Buckeyes find a way to make the recruiting headlines, and Monday was no different. The Buckeyes will play host to one of nation’s top linebackers this week and offered a 2025 LB on Monday, all while visiting with one of Ohio’s top recruits.

Four-star LB to visit Ohio State Friday

The spring game is Ohio State’s biggest recruiting event of the offseason, and as it has come and past, one would think recruiting as a whole would slow down for the Buckeyes’ coaching staff.

However, this is hardly the case, and the Buckeyes will be playing host to more recruits this week. One of those recruits scheduled to visit Columbus this week is 2024 four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones.

The Virginia native has received a handful of offers to start the year, however the Buckeyes have yet to offer. If Friday’s visit goes as well as anticipated though, one could quickly follow as the Buckeyes are seemingly targeting the position as one of importance in the 2024 class.

Excluding Jones, the Buckeyes have already offered a handful of recruits at the position and Jones will likely be one they keep in-touch with. Although, the Buckeyes will have some competition for Jones. He has already received 15 scholarship offers and also recently attended the Penn State spring game.

However, Ohio State has a great opportunity to make a jump in his recruitment if it wants to. If the Buckeyes offer Jones, they would immediately be viewed as one of the teams to beat early in his recruitment.

Jones is the No. 9 LB in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 101 overall prospect. He is also the No. 1 recruit out of Virginia.

Ohio State visits with Ohio’s best

Most of the recruiting headlines surrounding Ohio State are about the nation’s top recruits making the trek to Columbus. However, when the Buckeyes’ coaching staff is serious about a recruit, they make sure to also visit them. This helps the coaching staff develop relationships with not only recruits, but also their families. This is even more important when the recruit is from Ohio.

Ryan Day has made it a priority to recruit the state of Ohio and the Buckeyes are doing so with 2024 four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway. On Monday, Ohio State co-offensive coordinator and tight end coach Kevin Wilson visited with Galloway.

Being from Ohio, Galloway is certainly familiar with Ohio State, however he has yet to receive an official scholarship offer from the Buckeyes. This doesn’t mean the Buckeyes are not interested in Galloway and an offer will likely be in the near future.

Expect Ohio State to also try and get him on campus for an unofficial visit in the near future. If they are able to accomplish this, an offer would likely be presented if it doesn’t come before this.

Galloway is the No. 6 TE and is the No. 136 overall prospect. He is also the No. 2 recruit from Ohio.

Quick Hits

One of Ohio State’s strengths in recruiting is the coaching staff’s ability to quickly identify talent and to build relationships with recruits early in the recruiting process. This was on display Monday when the Buckeyes officially offered 2025 linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng from Maryland.