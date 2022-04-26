 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 26, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Gene Ross

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Minnesota Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s Wide Receiver Coach Scouts His Three Expected First-Round Picks
- Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

Ohio State football adds Youngstown State to 2023 non-conference schedule
- Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Former Ohio State football player Lejond Cavazos transfers to North Carolina
- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com

How two emerging collectives are aiming to keep OSU competitive in NIL race ($$)
- Bill Landis, The Athletic

We recognize a few of those names...

Ohio State safety Andre Turrentine enters transfer portal
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State D-lineman Cormontae Hamilton is transferring to Memphis
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Answering 3 Big Questions About Ohio State Football
- Tom Orr, Buckeye Scoop

Only 54% of FBS players who entered portal enrolled at new school
- Tom VanHaaren, ESPN

On the Hardwood

Meechie Johnson announces he will transfer from OSU to South Carolina
- Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Andy Katz on what's next for Ohio State hoops:

Ohio State lands West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil
- Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Devin Royal and George Washington III shine for All-Ohio Red
- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State’s women's tennis team is having one heck of a season.

Women’s Golf: Buckeyes finish 3rd at Big Ten Championship, Choi 2nd individually
- Danny Fogarty, The Lantern

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

