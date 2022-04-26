Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 26, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State’s Wide Receiver Coach Scouts His Three Expected First-Round Picks
- Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
Ohio State football adds Youngstown State to 2023 non-conference schedule
- Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Former Ohio State football player Lejond Cavazos transfers to North Carolina
- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com
How two emerging collectives are aiming to keep OSU competitive in NIL race ($$)
- Bill Landis, The Athletic
We recognize a few of those names...
These guys have gone on to do big things in the league— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 25, 2022
Who will join them as the first defensive player drafted on Thursday? pic.twitter.com/rMJvxwTxnn
Ohio State safety Andre Turrentine enters transfer portal
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State D-lineman Cormontae Hamilton is transferring to Memphis
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Answering 3 Big Questions About Ohio State Football
- Tom Orr, Buckeye Scoop
Only 54% of FBS players who entered portal enrolled at new school
- Tom VanHaaren, ESPN
On the Hardwood
Meechie Johnson announces he will transfer from OSU to South Carolina
- Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Andy Katz on what's next for Ohio State hoops:
Size is on the spring agenda for @ChrisHoltmann as he reloads for 2022-23. @TheAndyKatz has the @OhioStateHoops update: pic.twitter.com/mIOpoxMxIh— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 25, 2022
Ohio State lands West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil
- Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Devin Royal and George Washington III shine for All-Ohio Red
- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State’s women's tennis team is having one heck of a season.
— Ohio State Women’s Tennis (@OhioStateWTEN) April 25, 2022
Outright Big Ten regular season championship ✔️
Perfect 11-0 record in B1G matches ✔️
Second straight B1G title ✔️
Big Ten Tournament No. 1 seed ✔️
Remain undefeated at home (9-0) ✔️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/X9tuWV38FG
Women’s Golf: Buckeyes finish 3rd at Big Ten Championship, Choi 2nd individually
- Danny Fogarty, The Lantern
