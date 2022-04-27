Four-star Maryland defensive lineman adds Ohio State offer

Ohio State had its sights set on the state of Maryland on Tuesday as the program sent out its latest offer to another blue-chip prospect. Plus, two offensive line pledges in the class are eyeing an in-state prospect to join them in Columbus.

Womack adds Buckeye offer

Entering Tuesday, Ohio State holds a pledge from just one defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class in three-star Will Smith Jr. of Dublin Coffman (OH). But yesterday, the program initiated its pursuit of another on the defensive front.

The Buckeyes delivered an offer to four-star defensive lineman Dashawn Womack of St. Frances Academy (MD).

The latest offer for the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder pushes his total to 28 scholarship opportunities including the likes of LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and more.

Womack, a Baltimore native, slots in as the No. 170 overall player in the country. As for how he is regarded amongst his position group, Womack is the 25th highest graded defensive lineman that the class has to offer and he also checks in as the fourth-best player from the talented state of Maryland.

While the Buckeyes' pursuit of Womack is only in the beginning stages, it would be the first time since the 2016 class with three-star cornerback Tre Avery that Ohio State reeled in a prospect from St. Frances High School, if they can outlast the competition.

OL pledges help recruit top target

There was a bit of a movement on social media yesterday courtesy of four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery of Findlay (OH) and four-star interior offensive lineman Joshua Padilla of Wayne (OH).

The two prospects make up the lone offensive line pledges for newly hired Justin Frye thus far in 2023. However, the two weren't shy about who they want to join them in Columbus as they both made their respective recruiting pitches to four-star interior offensive lineman Austin Siereveld of Lakota East (OH).

Siereveld, who hails from Middletown, is a prospect that has already garnered an offer from the Buckeyes and in return, the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder ultimately named Ohio State as a finalist in his recruitment.

The Buckeyes are the lone program to receive a crystal ball prediction in their favor. However, in order for the forecast to come to fruition, Ohio State will have the tough task of beating out both Alabama and Notre Dame who also round out Siereveld's top three.

Siereveld currently is penciled in as a top ten prospect in the Buckeyes' backyard as he comes in at seventh in the state. The Thunderhawks standout also comes in at 20th amongst interior offensive lineman in the class and stands in as the No. 346 prospect overall.

Quick Hits

Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker, a former three-star recruit, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Pennsylvania native appeared in 15 games as a Buckeye and tallied 33 tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

Former four-star defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan, an Ohio State signee in the 2020 class, announced his commitment to North Carolina. The now-former Buckeye joins Lejond Cavazos in Chapel Hill.