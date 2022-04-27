Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 27, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Former Ohio State defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan to transfer to North Carolina
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Buckeyes reserve safety Marcus Hooker enters transfer portal
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
How Andre Turrentine entering transfer portal impacts Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
#DBU
DBU? Most Defensive Backs drafted since 2000:— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) April 27, 2022
33 - Ohio State
27 - LSU
26 - Alabama
26 - Florida
26 - Virginia Tech
24 - Miami
22 - FSU
22 - UGA
20 - USC
19 - Clemson
19 - Notre Dame
19 - Texas
18 - Oklahoma
18 - South Carolina
Defensive Line U? Most defensive linemen drafted since 2000:— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) April 27, 2022
28 - Ohio State
27 - Alabama
26 - LSU
25 - Florida
25 - FSU
24 - Miami
22 - Texas
21 - Clemson
20 - Penn State
20 - UGA
19 - Auburn
18 - Michigan
17 - Tennessee
17 - USC
16 - Utah
Resetting Ohio State football’s defensive depth chart after the spring
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Seven Buckeyes projected to be selected in NFL Draft by ESPN
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
You’re Nuts: What is your favorite Ohio State draft pick that your favorite NFL team has made?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Haskell Garrett Opens Up About Details of 2020 Shooting Incident, Says He Was “More Determined than Ever” to Get Back on Field
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
#DLU
2022 NFL Draft profiles: Thayer Munford exceeded expectations becoming four-year Ohio State starter
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
NEW EXTRA POINTS:— Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) April 26, 2022
Many NIL Collectives are establishing themselves as non-profits. But many experts I've talked to question whether these groups will keep their status after an audit...or even if it makes sense to be a nonprofit in the first place.https://t.co/9ftvdf8H1V pic.twitter.com/yAPfnO6SO1
2022 NFL Draft: Ruckert among offensive sleepers to know
Blake Brockermeyer, 247Sports
Former Ohio State Long Snapper Liam McCullough Signs Contract with NFL Falcons
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson Enters Year Two at Ohio State with High Expectations After Record-Setting Freshman Campaign
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
Caveat emptor:
On the Hardwood
Ohio State roster nearing completion with Sean McNeil addition
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
#TrustJardy
Other people can say what they want, but I continue to report that Ohio State is done adding guards and will only add another big.— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) April 26, 2022
The Ohio State men’s basketball team could have a point guard problem on its hands
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Dude’s a borderline lottery pick, he gone...
JUST IN: Malaki Branham will announce his future plans tomorrow afternoon @ 1. @ChrisHoltmann at his side. @OhioStateHoops— Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) April 26, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Buckeyes Armstrong, Clark set school swim records, make U.S. roster
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Olympic Recap: Men’s and Women’s Tennis Win Big Ten, Moldovan Wins Kepler Intercollegiate
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
And now for something completely different:
My god...
OH MY GOOD GOD JA MORANT CLEAR THE RUNWAY OR DIE pic.twitter.com/rLNfte5jZH— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 27, 2022
