Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 27, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan to transfer to North Carolina

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes reserve safety Marcus Hooker enters transfer portal

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

How Andre Turrentine entering transfer portal impacts Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

#DBU

DBU? Most Defensive Backs drafted since 2000:



33 - Ohio State

27 - LSU

26 - Alabama

26 - Florida

26 - Virginia Tech

24 - Miami

22 - FSU

22 - UGA

20 - USC

19 - Clemson

19 - Notre Dame

19 - Texas

18 - Oklahoma

18 - South Carolina — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) April 27, 2022

Defensive Line U? Most defensive linemen drafted since 2000:



28 - Ohio State

27 - Alabama

26 - LSU

25 - Florida

25 - FSU

24 - Miami

22 - Texas

21 - Clemson

20 - Penn State

20 - UGA

19 - Auburn

18 - Michigan

17 - Tennessee

17 - USC

16 - Utah — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) April 27, 2022

Resetting Ohio State football’s defensive depth chart after the spring

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Seven Buckeyes projected to be selected in NFL Draft by ESPN

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: What is your favorite Ohio State draft pick that your favorite NFL team has made?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Haskell Garrett Opens Up About Details of 2020 Shooting Incident, Says He Was “More Determined than Ever” to Get Back on Field

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

#DLU

2022 NFL Draft profiles: Thayer Munford exceeded expectations becoming four-year Ohio State starter

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

NEW EXTRA POINTS:



Many NIL Collectives are establishing themselves as non-profits. But many experts I've talked to question whether these groups will keep their status after an audit...or even if it makes sense to be a nonprofit in the first place.https://t.co/9ftvdf8H1V pic.twitter.com/yAPfnO6SO1 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) April 26, 2022

2022 NFL Draft: Ruckert among offensive sleepers to know

Blake Brockermeyer, 247Sports

Former Ohio State Long Snapper Liam McCullough Signs Contract with NFL Falcons

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

TreVeyon Henderson Enters Year Two at Ohio State with High Expectations After Record-Setting Freshman Campaign

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Caveat emptor:

NEW EXTRA POINTS:



On the Hardwood

Ohio State roster nearing completion with Sean McNeil addition

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

#TrustJardy

Other people can say what they want, but I continue to report that Ohio State is done adding guards and will only add another big. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) April 26, 2022

The Ohio State men’s basketball team could have a point guard problem on its hands

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Dude’s a borderline lottery pick, he gone...

JUST IN: Malaki Branham will announce his future plans tomorrow afternoon @ 1. @ChrisHoltmann at his side. @OhioStateHoops — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) April 26, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes Armstrong, Clark set school swim records, make U.S. roster

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Olympic Recap: Men’s and Women’s Tennis Win Big Ten, Moldovan Wins Kepler Intercollegiate

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

And now for something completely different:

