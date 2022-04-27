 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 27, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

NCAA Football: Ohio State Pro Day Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan to transfer to North Carolina
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes reserve safety Marcus Hooker enters transfer portal
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

How Andre Turrentine entering transfer portal impacts Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Resetting Ohio State football’s defensive depth chart after the spring
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Seven Buckeyes projected to be selected in NFL Draft by ESPN
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: What is your favorite Ohio State draft pick that your favorite NFL team has made?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Haskell Garrett Opens Up About Details of 2020 Shooting Incident, Says He Was “More Determined than Ever” to Get Back on Field
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

2022 NFL Draft profiles: Thayer Munford exceeded expectations becoming four-year Ohio State starter
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

2022 NFL Draft: Ruckert among offensive sleepers to know
Blake Brockermeyer, 247Sports

Former Ohio State Long Snapper Liam McCullough Signs Contract with NFL Falcons
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

TreVeyon Henderson Enters Year Two at Ohio State with High Expectations After Record-Setting Freshman Campaign
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State roster nearing completion with Sean McNeil addition
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State men’s basketball team could have a point guard problem on its hands
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes Armstrong, Clark set school swim records, make U.S. roster
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Olympic Recap: Men’s and Women’s Tennis Win Big Ten, Moldovan Wins Kepler Intercollegiate
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

