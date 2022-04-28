NFL Draft 2022: Start time, live stream, TV schedule, broadcasters, betting lines, more

We might still be a little over four months away from rooting for the 2022 Ohio State Buckeye football team on the field as they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but tonight in the first round of the NFL Draft, we will have the chance to root on two of the best Buckeyes in recent memory.

Ohio State has two wide receivers who are projected to go in the first round, with Garrett Wilson holding -175 odds to go in the top 10 according to DraftKings Sportsbook, while Chris Olave is at +1200. While the elder receiver might not have as strong of odds to go in the top half of the first round, he is at -900 to hear his name called in Night 1 of the draft.

In fact, there is a distinct possibility that three former Buckeye receivers will be picked on Thursday night. In addition to Wilson and Olave, Jameson Williams — who transferred to Alabama for the 2021 season — is also in the mix.

Wilson is currently at -130 to be the first WR taken, while Jamo is in second at +176, followed by USC pass-catcher Drake London (+250) and Olave (+1800).

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker is the odds on favorite to go No. 1 overall with -450 odds. He is followed by a player who I have never heard of before and I am confident has never nearly single-handedly blown up Ohio State’s offensive line, Adnan Adam Aidan Hutcherson Huntington Hutchinson who is at +400 to be picked first.

In other interesting betting line news, DraftKings has placed the over/under of Big Ten players selected in the first round at 6.5. Over is at -120, while under is at -110. Ohio State is obviously going to do its part with two wide receivers likely going on Thursday night. So, the other 13 teams in the league just need to take care of the other five.

Who is leading NFL Draft coverage?

The worldwide leader in sports will have not one, but two networks covering the entirety of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mike Greenberg will anchor the coverage on ESPN for the first two nights of the draft from inside the NFL Theater flanked by Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, and Booger McFarland. Chris Mortensen will also be on hand reporting the latest news.

Over on ABC, “College GameDay” host Rece Davis will lead the coverage with Todd McShay and Desmond Howard providing commentary. Lead college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was scheduled to be on hand, but due to a blood clot, Herbie will be sitting out this year’s coverage. Also on ABC, Sam Ponder and “Holiday Baking Championship” host Jesse Palmer will anchor coverage from a secondary outdoor stage. Robert Griffin III and Pete Thamel will be on-site as well, with Suzy Kolber and Laura Rutledge interviewing players, family, and friends of the prospects.

For the NFL Draft’s final day, ESPN’s presentation will be simulcast on ABC featuring Davis, Kiper, McShay, and Riddick.

Over on the NFL Network, Rich Eisen will host all three days of coverage alongside Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah. Stanford head coach David Shaw will join the team for the first-round coverage on Thursday night. Former quarterbacks Joel Klatt and Kurt Warner will lead the network’s secondary set on the opening night of the draft. Ian Rapoport will report the most up-to-date news and Melissa Stark will interview players on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, Klatt will replace Shaw on the main set, and Chris Rose and Peter Schrager will take the reins on the secondary set. Then on Saturday, Schrager will take Klatt’s spot on the main set, with Rachel Bonnetta joining as a correspondent.

Both ESPN and the NFL Network will also have a number of reporters embedded at individual team facilities.

When is the NFL Draft and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET

Location: Las Vegas, Nev.

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online: ESPN app, NFL app

Radio: ESPN Radio

Current NFL Draft betting lines, per DraftKings Sportsbook:

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.