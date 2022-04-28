Buckeyes dish out offer to 2025 offensive tackle, top remaining in-state target sets commitment date

Later this evening, Ohio State will see one of their biggest recruiting pitches have even more proven evidence when there’s likely two former players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. With the staff out on the recruiting trail, the Buckeye brand is always strong, but Ryan Day and his crew have to be excited that their track record of success continues on.

Buckeyes offer 2025 New Jersey native offensive lineman

With spring ball in the rearview mirror, the Ohio State coaching staff has even more time to devote to their recruiting efforts. As they continue to prioritize the 2023 recruiting class, the benefit of being back on the trail also allows for the staff to evaluate new names in future cycles as well. With the 2024 class being the one to see most of the attention besides their current 2023 guys, the Buckeyes looked even farther into the future for talent when they offered their latest prospect in the 2025 class.

On the receiving end of the Ohio State offer, New Jersey native Jaelyne Matthews shared the good news via his Twitter account. Only a high school freshman currently, Matthews is already an impressive 6-foot-6, 300 pounds. Making up the perfect build for an elite offensive lineman, 247Sports and other outlets will easily have him atop of their boards in terms of rankings when his class is up for an update.

In addition to his size, Matthews also currently holds nearly double-digit offers and with programs such as Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State, and others already in the fold, it’s clear that again he will be one of the more highly ranked offensive lineman in his class. The Buckeyes getting into the mix yesterday allows position coach Justin Frye to start building a solid relationship with him. Certainly this is one name that will be mentioned over the next couple of years when talking Ohio State recruiting.

Top remaining in-state target sets commitment date for next week

Sticking with the trend of offensive line recruiting, the Buckeyes have made their home quite literally in-state so far this 2023 cycle. With commitments from both Luke Montgomery and Joshua Padilla, Ohio State hasn’t had to go too far to land elite depth in the trenches. Sure, they’ll continue to look nationally to round out the rest of the class, but there’s still one more Ohio native the staff would love to add to the fold and make it a perfect three for three along the offensive line.

Making his way through his recruitment pretty quickly the last several weeks, Lakota East product Austin Siereveld has gone from trimming his top schools list a couple of times to now being ready to announce his commitment after setting a date. Concluding his visits to his top schools, Siereveld will be committing to the school of his choice next Wednesday, May 4 between Notre Dame, Alabama, and Ohio State.

The nation’s 20th best interior lineman, Siereveld is also the 346th best player nationally and the seventh best player in Ohio for 2023. While his ranking may not be the top 100 caliber status recruiting followers would like to see, Siereveld’s offer list and his final three schools should show insight to how the Buckeyes and Coach Frye feel about his talents. With Alabama and Notre Dame both vying for his commitment as well, Ohio State will look to fend off the others and look to have the edge at least right now leading up to things. Overall, next Wednesday should bring good news.

I’m very excited to be announcing my commitment next Wednesday May 4th at 3:15 pm est. in the gym at Lakota East High School. It will be also be streaming on CBS Sports. @hawksfootball12 @THawkAD pic.twitter.com/lndNPJc27x — Austin Siereveld (@SiereveldAustin) April 27, 2022

Quick Hits

With the coaching staff being on the road yesterday, Ohio State made a stop to see 2023 defensive line target, John Walker . The Florida native is ranked as the 13th best player at his position for the class and the 94th best player overall per the 247Sports Composite. As Larry Johnson continues to recruit his position group, more big time names will continue to pop and Ohio State’s top targets will get closer to their own decisions.

With the NFL Draft being tonight as mentioned, here's just a shot at TTUN to make your day. Not much else needs to be said. #DevelopedHere