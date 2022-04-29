First round NFL Draft success for Buckeyes should help continue trend of elite receiver play

Thursday saw the completion of the first round of the NFL Draft. With all eyes tuned in on the 32 selections last night, there wasn’t a ton of recruiting news to go out around. Ryan Day and his crew spent majority of their time focused on their players headed to the league, and though their attention was more so there than the recruiting trail, last night’s draft success for the Buckeyes was really all the recruiting effort needed.

The first round picks for the Buckeyes continued thanks to back-to-back selections for both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. The proven track record the Ohio State staff has when it comes to developing their players for the NFL is the ultimate recruiting pitch, and a major reason as to why the Buckeyes continue to land elite talent at every position. Having the most players drafted since 2000 out of any program, Ryan Day and the rest of the staff really have all they need to say with those stats alone, and the positive outcomes in their recruiting efforts should reflect that and more.

Buckeyes on the verge of landing another top receiver?

Speaking of the receivers, the consecutive picks of Wilson and Olave going 10th and 11th overall last night had to have Brian Hartline grinning ear to ear. Further proof of coach Hart being the best receivers coach in college football, it’s pretty easy to see why top players at the position all over the country are wanting to suit up for Ohio State and be developed by not only a great coach, but someone who also played at the highest level.

Last night was just another testament and again, an incredible recruiting pitch for the top targets he and Ohio State have at the receiver position in the 2023 class. The millions of dollars made for former Buckeyes is all the noise that’s needed to be made, and you have to get the feeling that Hartline’s top targets were paying attention and seeing just why Columbus is the best possible destination when it comes to playing that spot. Fortunately, it looks pretty solid right now for one target starting to trend towards Ohio State.

North Carolina native Noah Rogers is currently ranked as the nation’s 10th-best receiver in the 2023 class and the 76th best player nationally per 247Sports. In this regard, Rogers this week has seen a bit of momentum in favor of the Buckeyes when he was Crystal Balled to Ohio State by Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, Steve Wiltfong. A major insight to where his recruitment is headed, any submission by Wiltfong should be taken pretty seriously.

Hartline has one receiver in the fold already, but there’s some major names out there and with Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss getting most of the attention, Rogers should certainly be in the conversation too. Being thought of as one of the very best products to come out of his home state in years by several analysts, the Buckeyes would be getting an absolute stud in Rogers. NC State is also a serious player in his recruitment, but if Noah was watching the draft last night, Ohio State is the easy pick between those two programs, bias aside.

Quick Hits

Staying right with the Crystal Ball theme, yesterday another Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Ohio State was submitted by Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts for Austin Siereveld . Set to announce his commitment next Wednesday, the Buckeyes have to fend off Notre Dame and Alabama to land their top remaining in-state product, but all signs right now look to be good news for Ohio State to land their third in-state offensive lineman in the 2023 class.

. Set to announce his commitment next Wednesday, the Buckeyes have to fend off Notre Dame and Alabama to land their top remaining in-state product, but all signs right now look to be good news for Ohio State to land their third in-state offensive lineman in the 2023 class. If you were wondering if the nation’s top ranked receiver, Brandon Inniss, was paying attention to the draft last night, take a look below and see that he clearly saw the benefits that come with Ohio State. That should further help Hartline’s chances of once again landing the top receiver in the country.