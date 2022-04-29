Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 29, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
#DevelopedHere
2022 NFL Draft: New York Jets select Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson in first round
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Buckeyes receiver Chris Olave selected by Saints in first round of NFL draft
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Three Former Ohio State Receivers Taken Consecutively in First Round as Jameson Williams Is Selected No. 12 by the Detroit Lions
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
What a picture!
WRU‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/3AgSV7WrF4— Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) April 29, 2022
Back to back to back— Brandon Inniss (@brandon5star2) April 29, 2022
Which former Ohio State wide receiver has the highest ceiling, and which current NFL stars could they possibly model their game(s) after?
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins honored at NFL Draft with moment of silence
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State Draft Primer: A last look at the Buckeye draft prospects
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
If you think the recruits didn’t notice, you’d be mistaken:
On the Hardwood
Analyzing impact as Malaki Branham officially leaves Ohio State for NBA Draft (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Taking Redshirt Season Was “Best Decision” for Kalen Etzler, Who Is Eager to Get on the Court for Ohio State in Second Year
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
You know you want to scream this dude’s name next season.
UConn transfer Akok Akok will meet today with Ohio State in Connecticut, per his AAU Coach.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 28, 2022
Also considering both Pitt and Georgetown.
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Swimming: Hunter Armstrong Sets World Record in 50m Backstroke
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State’s Andrea Kuhn, and Daniella Santos excel at Penn Relays
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Lacrosse: Myers, Reid and Van Buren Receive All-Big Ten Honors
Matt Goldman, The Lantern
Losses mount for Ohio State baseball as team struggles in B1G play
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different:
Score one for the Buckeyes and the Bear!
Ryan Day and Marcus Freeman sitting side by side on the ESPN set when Chris Fallica tells them that OSU is currently favored over Notre Dame by two touchdowns.— Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) April 28, 2022
