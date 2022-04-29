Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 29, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

#DevelopedHere

2022 NFL Draft: New York Jets select Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson in first round

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Buckeyes receiver Chris Olave selected by Saints in first round of NFL draft

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Three Former Ohio State Receivers Taken Consecutively in First Round as Jameson Williams Is Selected No. 12 by the Detroit Lions

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

What a picture!

Back to back to back — Brandon Inniss (@brandon5star2) April 29, 2022

Which former Ohio State wide receiver has the highest ceiling, and which current NFL stars could they possibly model their game(s) after?

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins honored at NFL Draft with moment of silence

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State Draft Primer: A last look at the Buckeye draft prospects

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

If you think the recruits didn’t notice, you’d be mistaken:

On the Hardwood

Analyzing impact as Malaki Branham officially leaves Ohio State for NBA Draft (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Taking Redshirt Season Was “Best Decision” for Kalen Etzler, Who Is Eager to Get on the Court for Ohio State in Second Year

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

You know you want to scream this dude’s name next season.

UConn transfer Akok Akok will meet today with Ohio State in Connecticut, per his AAU Coach.



Also considering both Pitt and Georgetown. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 28, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Swimming: Hunter Armstrong Sets World Record in 50m Backstroke

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State’s Andrea Kuhn, and Daniella Santos excel at Penn Relays

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Lacrosse: Myers, Reid and Van Buren Receive All-Big Ten Honors

Matt Goldman, The Lantern

Losses mount for Ohio State baseball as team struggles in B1G play

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different:

Score one for the Buckeyes and the Bear!