Buck Off Podcast: Live NFL Draft Reactions, Ohio State transfers, first overall pick in 2022

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” Chris and Jordan Williams discuss Ohio State’s draft-eligible Buckeyes and watch the NFL Draft.

To start the show, the guys get into some of their thoughts on the NFL draft including how they think the first round will go. We also discuss the ideal fits for Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in the first round. Then we discuss the rest of the Ohio State potential draftees. Throughout the show they get into their live reactions of some of the NFL draft picks and make some predictions as the show goes on.

After that, they discuss the potential each Ohio State transfer has at their next destination in a little game called “Jamo or no more.” The guys predict if each transfer will find success or if we will never hear about them again as they go on to the next steps of their journeys.

Continuing on the guys get into C.J. Stroud being better than Bryce Young and the potential number one overall pick in 2023. We discuss the passing chart that blew up Twitter and get into the reasons why each quarterback might go first overall.

They close out the show discussing some questions about the Buckeyes they found on the internet and have some fun answering them.

Connect with the Show:

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330