A trio of prospects include Ohio State in group of top schools

It was another busy weekend for head coach Ryan Day, as he and his coaching staff welcomed a host of elite prospects for visits. Plus, a trio of highly-coveted recruits included the Buckeyes in their respective top school lists.

Three name Buckeyes as finalists

With Ryan Day and the rest of the coaching staff focused on the 2023 recruiting class, the Buckeyes received three different positive updates in regards to some prospects they are pursuing.

2023 four-star offensive tackle Chase Bisontis of Don Bosco Prep (NJ) and 2023 four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen of The Loomis Chaffee School (CT) both pegged Ohio State as finalists for their coveted commitment. Bisontis, the No. 6 OT in the class, also included Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Rutgers, Texas, and Texas A&M. As for Alinen, the No. 1 player in his state, only Alabama, Georgia, and Miami (FL) remain in consideration aside from the Buckeyes.

The other prospect to slot the scarlet and gray in his top group this weekend was 2024 wide receiver Ny Carr of Colquitt County (GA). Despite not garnering a ranking on the 247Sports Composite Scale thus far, Carr has already secured an offer from Ohio State. Carr is also considering Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and USC.

OSU welcomes host of top prospects

Ohio State had a flock of elite prospects in Columbus this weekend checking out what the program has to offer.

At the quarterback position, the Buckeyes welcomed a pair of blue-chip players in the 2023 recruiting class. Making his way from Detroit was five-star quarterback Dante Moore of Martin Luther King (MI), while five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola of Chandler (AZ) and current USC favorite on the 247Sports Crystal Ball also made the trip.

A trio of highly-touted running backs from Florida were apart of the numerous visitors this weekend. In the 2023 class, it was four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. of Edgewater (FL) and four-star running back Mark Fletcher of American Heritage (FL) that checked out campus. 2024 five-star running back Stacy Gage of IMG Academy (FL) was also among the group of tail backs.

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline had a jaw-dropping group of pass-catchers roaming campus. Most notably a 2023 group that included five-star wide receivers Carnell Tate of IMG Academy (FL), Brandon Inniss of American Heritage (FL), and Jalen Hale of Longview (TX). 2024 five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL) also made the stop up from the Sunshine State.

Some other top prospects that were in Columbus this weekend include 2024 four-star interior offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. of Grayson (GA), 2023 four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed of Carver (GA), and 2023 four-star safety Daemon Fagan of American Heritage (FL).

Quick Hits