Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 4, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Carson Hinzman getting more familiar with Ohio State, Justin Frye

- Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Quarterback C.J. Stroud Gives Back At Student Appreciation Day

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Practice Report: Buckeyes talent on full display at Student Appreciation Day

- Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Practice observations: Sawyer, defensive line and Marvin Harrison Jr. stand out ($$)

- Bill Landis, The Athletic

That’ll certainly play.

Denzel Burke: Most zone coverage snaps played without allowing a TD in the Big Ten last season pic.twitter.com/wyrrWmLYY9 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 2, 2022

What’s up with C.J. Stroud, J.T. Tuimoloau and the Buckeyes’ potential 2-deep?

- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud can be ‘a special player’ in 2022, even better than last season

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

‘I feel a lot more comfortable:’ Stover all in on move back to tight end

- Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

On the Hardwood

BOOM! Wright State guard and Wheelersburg-native Tanner Holden transferring to Ohio State

- Connor Lemons, LGHL

What to make of a newsy weekend for Ohio State basketball

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Butler Hires Former Ohio State Head Coach Thad Matta

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Buckeyes add former Miami University coach Jack Owens to staff

- Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men's Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes gather two sweeps in Indiana

- Gabe Ware, The Lantern

Baseball: Nebraska offense overcomes Ohio State 17-5 to complete sweep

- Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

Women’s Tennis: No. 8 OSU defeats MSU 4-0, remains undefeated in conference

- Kyle Bucklew, The Lantern