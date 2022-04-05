2024 tight end walks away from Columbus highly impressed with Ohio State

Ryan Day and the rest of the Ohio State football coaching staff were back at it over the last few days. Once again playing host to a long list of top notch high school prospects, the coaches and OSU program as a whole left a heavy impression on many of the prospects on hand.

Just one of those recruits to make the trip to Columbus was class of 2024 tight end, Luca Puccinelli.

“It was a great first visit to Ohio State,” the 6-foot-7, 225-pound Richmond, Virginia native told Land-Grant Holy Land soon after ending his visit to Columbus. “I spent a lot of time getting to know Coach Wilson. OSU really engaged us while we were at practice. Being on the field and close to the tight ends and offense was great for me to see things really up close.”

Had an amazing day at The Ohio State University!! Thank you to all the coaches and staff! @OSUCoachKDub @ryandaytime @OSUCoachHinton pic.twitter.com/g2ORvl70AD — lpooch22 (@LucaPooch22) April 2, 2022

Having time to meet with members of the staff and see things with his own eyes, Puccinelli walked way from Ohio State highly impressed with his time with the Buckeyes.

“The facilities at OSU are great and only getting better. All the coaches and staff were really nice and took great pride welcoming me into the OSU Family. Coach Wilson and I hit it off really good. He’s a lot of energy and I love that. We are already talking about him coming to see me in Richmond next month and me coming back this summer.”

Still a couple years away from putting pen to paper and signing with a college program, Puccinelli holds early reported offers from programs such as Duke, East Carolina, Maryland, and Virginia Tech. Yet to lock in a scholarship from Day, Wilson, and the Buckeyes, the pair are just starting their relationship and taking things one step at a time.

“OSU had great athletes at every position and I’m blessed to be considered for their 24 class. Coach Wilson and I view this as a courtship and we just met. Now we want to get to know each other over the next couple months. So far so good after our first date. Offers are great but they are better when they really mean something. An offer from OSU I know would be special.” Said Puccinelli.

While some recruits might get caught up with offers, Puccinelli isn’t one of them. Taking his recruitment very seriously, Luca knows what he’s looking for on and off of the football field before he decides to fully shut down his recruitment and give his commitment to a program.

“Not sure I have a set time frame yet. Certainly there is a lot to consider. I truly am looking for a school that I can be a big part of for the next 60 years. I want the four year degree and all that comes with a great college football program. I seeking great academics and great football but also one that’s welcoming to me and my family. Family is everything for me and when I know I have the right offer, I’ll commit. That might be this year or next spring. I just don’t know where my recruitment is going to take me. I have some big visits this month and then I plan to do 5-6 camps this summer at most. Then have an awesome junior year and win a state championship.”

Want to get a better feel for what Puccinelli could potentially bring to the Buckeyes offense? Check out these highlights of him in action last season as a sophomore for the Benedictine Cadets (VA):