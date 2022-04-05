Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 5, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

Ohio State CB Lejond Cavazos enters NCAA transfer portal

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State football’s Bryson Shaw enters transfer portal, becoming second defensive back to do so Monday

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Wishing nothing but success to Lejond.

Thank you Buckeye Nation. — Lejond Cavazos (@lejondaryy) April 5, 2022

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says Kamryn Babb Will Be Back “In a Couple Weeks” After Short-Term Injury, Says Gee Scott Jr. Was Back at Practice Monday

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State spring practice observations: Jack Sawyer, the defensive line and Marvin Harrison Jr. stand out

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ohio State’s Kamryn Babb’s ‘bump in the road’ not a ‘big deal’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Evaluating Buckeyes heading into spring homestretch

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Matthew Jones ‘doing awesome,’ finally settling into starting role for Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ryan Day pleased with progress of Buckeyes’ backup quarterbacks

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Seriously, why are we still doing this? Tight ends are never going to be a thing in this offense. Just throw another legit offensive lineman out there when you need it and run four or five wide the rest of the time.

I am filing a lawsuit against the entire Ohio State beat for continuing to ask Ryan Day questions about the tight ends — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) April 4, 2022

Ohio State football 2022 depth chart projection: Version 2.0

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ohio State Not Yet Set on Spring Game Format

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin’s grandson Diante commits to Buckeyes

Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

Day Holds Keynote Speech on Importance of Mental Health

Kole Emplit, The Lantern

On the Hardwood

Ohio State basketball’s Justin Ahrens to transfer for final year of eligibility

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Tanner Holden transfers to Ohio State, ‘Felt like home’

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Well, it felt like home and Cardale and Schottenstein had some cash for him:

I’m excited to announce my partnership with @thefoundation1_

A big reason why I chose OSU was for opportunities like this!

I look forward to raising awareness for local Charities & getting involved in the Columbus community! Visit https://t.co/Wl51837ECf for more info. pic.twitter.com/h9w0wAh0pn — Tanner Holden (@tannerholden_23) April 4, 2022

Thad Matta’s former Ohio State players happy for Butler opportunity

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Addition of Tanner Holden Helps Mitigate Potential Loss of Malaki Branham in Buckeye Backcourt

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Column: Examining the dominance of Lexie Handley

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Softball: Lexie Handley Named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Former Ohio State Forward Carson Meyer to Make NHL Debut (for the Bluejackets)

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Track and Field: Aquilla Avoids Complacency, Builds Consistency in Senior Season

Mick Walker, The Lantern

Women’s Gymnastics: Lexi Edwards to Compete at NCAA Championships

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different:

North Carolina needs to petition the NCAA to get this loss overturned and Bacot needs to sue for lots and lots of money. What an absolute joke of an organization the NCAA is.