Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 5, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
On the Gridiron
Ohio State CB Lejond Cavazos enters NCAA transfer portal
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State football’s Bryson Shaw enters transfer portal, becoming second defensive back to do so Monday
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Wishing nothing but success to Lejond.
Thank you Buckeye Nation.— Lejond Cavazos (@lejondaryy) April 5, 2022
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says Kamryn Babb Will Be Back “In a Couple Weeks” After Short-Term Injury, Says Gee Scott Jr. Was Back at Practice Monday
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State spring practice observations: Jack Sawyer, the defensive line and Marvin Harrison Jr. stand out
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Ohio State’s Kamryn Babb’s ‘bump in the road’ not a ‘big deal’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Evaluating Buckeyes heading into spring homestretch
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Matthew Jones ‘doing awesome,’ finally settling into starting role for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ryan Day pleased with progress of Buckeyes’ backup quarterbacks
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Seriously, why are we still doing this? Tight ends are never going to be a thing in this offense. Just throw another legit offensive lineman out there when you need it and run four or five wide the rest of the time.
I am filing a lawsuit against the entire Ohio State beat for continuing to ask Ryan Day questions about the tight ends— Colton Denning (@Dubsco) April 4, 2022
Ohio State football 2022 depth chart projection: Version 2.0
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Ohio State Not Yet Set on Spring Game Format
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin’s grandson Diante commits to Buckeyes
Nick Kosko, Bucknuts
Day Holds Keynote Speech on Importance of Mental Health
Kole Emplit, The Lantern
On the Hardwood
Ohio State basketball’s Justin Ahrens to transfer for final year of eligibility
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Tanner Holden transfers to Ohio State, ‘Felt like home’
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Well, it felt like home and Cardale and Schottenstein had some cash for him:
I’m excited to announce my partnership with @thefoundation1_— Tanner Holden (@tannerholden_23) April 4, 2022
A big reason why I chose OSU was for opportunities like this!
I look forward to raising awareness for local Charities & getting involved in the Columbus community! Visit https://t.co/Wl51837ECf for more info. pic.twitter.com/h9w0wAh0pn
Thad Matta’s former Ohio State players happy for Butler opportunity
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Addition of Tanner Holden Helps Mitigate Potential Loss of Malaki Branham in Buckeye Backcourt
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Column: Examining the dominance of Lexie Handley
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Softball: Lexie Handley Named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Former Ohio State Forward Carson Meyer to Make NHL Debut (for the Bluejackets)
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Track and Field: Aquilla Avoids Complacency, Builds Consistency in Senior Season
Mick Walker, The Lantern
Women’s Gymnastics: Lexi Edwards to Compete at NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different:
North Carolina needs to petition the NCAA to get this loss overturned and Bacot needs to sue for lots and lots of money. What an absolute joke of an organization the NCAA is.
Armando Bacot injured his ankle on a loose floorboard.— Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) April 5, 2022
A LOOSE FLOORBOARD AT THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. pic.twitter.com/Ion0BCqly6
