 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 5, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

Ohio State CB Lejond Cavazos enters NCAA transfer portal
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State football’s Bryson Shaw enters transfer portal, becoming second defensive back to do so Monday
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Wishing nothing but success to Lejond.

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says Kamryn Babb Will Be Back “In a Couple Weeks” After Short-Term Injury, Says Gee Scott Jr. Was Back at Practice Monday
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State spring practice observations: Jack Sawyer, the defensive line and Marvin Harrison Jr. stand out
Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ohio State’s Kamryn Babb’s ‘bump in the road’ not a ‘big deal’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Evaluating Buckeyes heading into spring homestretch
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Matthew Jones ‘doing awesome,’ finally settling into starting role for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ryan Day pleased with progress of Buckeyes’ backup quarterbacks
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Seriously, why are we still doing this? Tight ends are never going to be a thing in this offense. Just throw another legit offensive lineman out there when you need it and run four or five wide the rest of the time.

Ohio State football 2022 depth chart projection: Version 2.0
Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ohio State Not Yet Set on Spring Game Format
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin’s grandson Diante commits to Buckeyes
Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

Day Holds Keynote Speech on Importance of Mental Health
Kole Emplit, The Lantern

On the Hardwood

Ohio State basketball’s Justin Ahrens to transfer for final year of eligibility
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Tanner Holden transfers to Ohio State, ‘Felt like home’
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Well, it felt like home and Cardale and Schottenstein had some cash for him:

Thad Matta’s former Ohio State players happy for Butler opportunity
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Addition of Tanner Holden Helps Mitigate Potential Loss of Malaki Branham in Buckeye Backcourt
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Column: Examining the dominance of Lexie Handley
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Softball: Lexie Handley Named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Former Ohio State Forward Carson Meyer to Make NHL Debut (for the Bluejackets)
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Track and Field: Aquilla Avoids Complacency, Builds Consistency in Senior Season
Mick Walker, The Lantern

Women’s Gymnastics: Lexi Edwards to Compete at NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different:

North Carolina needs to petition the NCAA to get this loss overturned and Bacot needs to sue for lots and lots of money. What an absolute joke of an organization the NCAA is.

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...