Play Like a Girl Podcast: A women’s basketball tournament that was bigger than sports

Don’t call it a comeback! This week, Tia and Meredith got to discuss four exciting comebacks from across the sports world, including Colin Kaepernick, Thad Matta and Tiger Woods, plus the bonus return of Frank Gore to the San Francisco 49ers — at least for a day.

They also wrapped the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, which gave a second tourney title to the incredible Dawn Staley AND a platform for women athletes like Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Boston to do things that are bigger than sports. Maybe the NFL can start taking notes…

However, you’ll find no coverage of the men’s final, since Meredith and Tia can’t stay up that late.

