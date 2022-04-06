Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 6, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For Your Ear Holes

On the Gridiron

What to make of Lejond Cavazos, Bryson Shaw transferring from Ohio State

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

As Ohio State spring practice hits final stretch, Ryan Day pleased with Buckeyes’ progress

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ryan Day hints at recruiting success in the near future during his Monday presser

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

I know who I’m rooting for in this Buckeye-on-Buckeye matchup:

Ohio State football transfers an uncomfortable sign of real progress in secondary

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Jones Hopes Returning for Senior Season, Becoming More Consistent Will Boost NFL Draft Stock

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

How Enokk Vimahi overcame plateau to become factor on Buckeyes offensive line (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Donovan Jackson continues Ohio State football’s run of 5-star offensive linemen ready to make an impact in Year 2

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Undoubtedly there will be a few more roster moves between now and fall camp.

Kyle McCord “Has Better Feel” Heading into Sophomore Season

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

2024 tight end walks away from Columbus highly impressed with Ohio State

Charles Doss, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State nemesis are you challenging to a grudge match?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Look, we know that we like to joke around here, but occasionally we do know what we’re talking about. Congrats, to one of our Bucketheads.

Hey everybody...shouts to our guy @justin_golba for winning the annual Beat the Beat Writer bracket challenge. Dude just barely edged past me by...83 spots. Justin, let's discuss terms of your prize. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) April 5, 2022

Ohio State linked with multiple transfers on recruiting trail

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Former Ohio State Assistant Quits DI Head Coaching Job to Be a Duke Assistant

Elon head coach Mike Schrage has stepped down and will join Jon Scheyer’s staff at Duke. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 5, 2022

Early look ahead: Ohio State has potential for 2022-23, but it must be realized for success

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

With roster in flux, Buckeyes appear in some ‘way too early’ rankings

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

I’m ready to pull a Will Smith after DeAndre did this to Duane.

DeAndre Jordan ejected for the hard foul pic.twitter.com/s5BkubohrI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Former Ohio State Forward Carson Meyer Notches First NHL Goal and Assist in Second Career Game with Blue Jackets

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Olympic Recap: Baseball Suffers Sweep to Nebraska, Women’s Tennis Beats Michigan State, and More

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Softball: Smith Continues to Build Name for Herself at Ohio State

Jaclyn Karpinsky, The Lantern

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes Edge Past Bearcats, Finish 5th at Mason Rudolph Championship

Danny Fogarty, The Lantern

