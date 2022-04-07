Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 7, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Business is BOOOOOMing!

BOOOOM! Four-star 2023 safety Malik Hartford commits to Ohio State

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Twitter reacted after Malik Hartford announced commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as four-star safety Malik Hartford commits to Ohio State (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

Recruiting Breakdown and Scouting Report: Ohio State commit Malik Hartford

Allen Trieu, Bucknuts

On the Gridiron

Ohio State football’s assistant coach salary pool leads nation after raises for Brian Hartline and Tony Alford

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Practice Report: Buckeyes quarterbacks, linebacker room in late-spring spotlight

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Knowles Looking for ‘A Guy Who Makes lays’ at Unique ‘Leo’ Defensive Position

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Talk about pressure:

“I Really Appreciate Coach Knowles Bringing That Swagger to the Defense”: C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord, Linebackers Give Updates on Ohio State Spring Practice

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football spring practice notes: What’s up with C.J. Stroud’s helmet and Kyle McCord sticking around?

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Highest passer rating when targeted among Big 10 WRs in 2021:



Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 141.8

Garrett Wilson - 141.7pic.twitter.com/oB3TmQgROX — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 7, 2022

Kyle McCord settled in for ‘marathon,’ long-term future at Ohio State

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Offensive Line Depth a Concern for Ryan Day: “You’re Seeing A Lot of Pressure on the Quarterback, Especially with the Twos and Threes”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

This got me nervous:

Justice Sueing tells me that he will use his additional year of eligibility and return to college next season.



No other decisions have been made.



Averaged 10.7 PPG and 5.5 RPG two years ago for Ohio State.



Only played two games last season due to injury. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 6, 2022

This got me confused:

Hold tight, y'all. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) April 6, 2022

This made me feel a little better:

Justice Sueing to return to college and, likely, to Ohio State

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

And the text Jardy sent out to his subscribers made me feel even better.

Column: How Ohio State’s bad luck aided in the ascension of Malaki Branham

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Branham, Liddell Still First Round Picks in ESPN Mock Draft

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State Women’s Hoops at No. 13 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State men’s basketball needs to reload with dangerous players with a specific set of skills

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Report: Duane Washington signs multi-year deal with Indianapolis Pacers

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Thad is back: ‘I’m not going to die. My foot doesn’t work. That’s it.’

Matthew Glenesk, Indianapolis Star

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Hockey: Freshmen Dobeš, Lohrei Earn Conference Awards

Caleb Spinner, The Lantern

Baseball: Baurs’ Walk-Off Home Run Secures Buckeyes’ 6-5 Victory over Youngstown State

Jaclyn Karpinsky, The Lantern

Colton Bauer!!!!

Walk-off home run and the Buckeyes win 5-4!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/7B0PimyFDB — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) April 6, 2022

Women’s Tennis: Ratliff Now a Three-Time B1G Athlete of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different:

