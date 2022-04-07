Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 7, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Business is BOOOOOMing!
BOOOOM! Four-star 2023 safety Malik Hartford commits to Ohio State
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Twitter reacted after Malik Hartford announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Analyzing impact as four-star safety Malik Hartford commits to Ohio State (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row
Recruiting Breakdown and Scouting Report: Ohio State commit Malik Hartford
Allen Trieu, Bucknuts
On the Gridiron
Ohio State football’s assistant coach salary pool leads nation after raises for Brian Hartline and Tony Alford
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Practice Report: Buckeyes quarterbacks, linebacker room in late-spring spotlight
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Knowles Looking for ‘A Guy Who Makes lays’ at Unique ‘Leo’ Defensive Position
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
Talk about pressure:
there’s nothing quite like @OSUBlockO pic.twitter.com/fAFcaA1vS6— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 7, 2022
“I Really Appreciate Coach Knowles Bringing That Swagger to the Defense”: C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord, Linebackers Give Updates on Ohio State Spring Practice
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State football spring practice notes: What’s up with C.J. Stroud’s helmet and Kyle McCord sticking around?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Highest passer rating when targeted among Big 10 WRs in 2021:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 7, 2022
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 141.8
Garrett Wilson - 141.7pic.twitter.com/oB3TmQgROX
Kyle McCord settled in for ‘marathon,’ long-term future at Ohio State
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Offensive Line Depth a Concern for Ryan Day: “You’re Seeing A Lot of Pressure on the Quarterback, Especially with the Twos and Threes”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
This got me nervous:
Justice Sueing tells me that he will use his additional year of eligibility and return to college next season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 6, 2022
No other decisions have been made.
Averaged 10.7 PPG and 5.5 RPG two years ago for Ohio State.
Only played two games last season due to injury.
This got me confused:
Hold tight, y'all.— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) April 6, 2022
This made me feel a little better:
Justice Sueing to return to college and, likely, to Ohio State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
And the text Jardy sent out to his subscribers made me feel even better.
Column: How Ohio State’s bad luck aided in the ascension of Malaki Branham
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Branham, Liddell Still First Round Picks in ESPN Mock Draft
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ohio State Women’s Hoops at No. 13 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ohio State men’s basketball needs to reload with dangerous players with a specific set of skills
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Report: Duane Washington signs multi-year deal with Indianapolis Pacers
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Thad is back: ‘I’m not going to die. My foot doesn’t work. That’s it.’
Matthew Glenesk, Indianapolis Star
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Hockey: Freshmen Dobeš, Lohrei Earn Conference Awards
Caleb Spinner, The Lantern
Baseball: Baurs’ Walk-Off Home Run Secures Buckeyes’ 6-5 Victory over Youngstown State
Jaclyn Karpinsky, The Lantern
Colton Bauer!!!!— Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) April 6, 2022
Walk-off home run and the Buckeyes win 5-4!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/7B0PimyFDB
Women’s Tennis: Ratliff Now a Three-Time B1G Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
