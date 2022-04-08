Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 8, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Spring Takeaway: The tight end position is settling, looking to establish role in the offense
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
C.J. Stroud prepares for second season as OSU starting QB (paywall)
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State’s Devin Brown using spring to learn what it takes to be a Buckeye quarterback
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
C.J. Stroud Sees Himself in Ohio State Freshman Quarterback Devin Brown: “I Think He’s Gonna Be a Buckeye Great”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes get a preferred walk-on commit named Kai Saunders. He is the brother of Buckeye preferred walk-on running back Cayden Saunders.
100% Committed @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/U4zV1GeA2b— Kai Saunders (@KaiSaun15) April 7, 2022
Could C.J. Hicks make a push to start as a true freshman linebacker for Ohio State?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Why does Ohio State need to play with a tight end so much? (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Healthy Palaie Gaoteote ready to finally make impact for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
How Steele Chambers sees Jim Knowles’ revamped Ohio State defense
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
This looks like a title-worthy team to me.
it all starts up front #Fight #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/kRon4YrI1W— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 7, 2022
Column: Ohio State’s spring game will give us a first glimpse at the new-look back seven on defense
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
How Reid Carrico can stand out in crowded Buckeyes linebacker room
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
On the Hardwood
Justice Sueing announces that he will return to Ohio State
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Assuming Malaki is gone (which he is), OSU has room for one or two more transfers, pending Seth’s decision.
So now you're looking at— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) April 8, 2022
-Meechie Johnson
-Zed Key
-Kalen Etzler
-Gene Brown
-Brice Sensabaugh
-Bruce Thornton
-Roddy Gayle
-Felix Okpara
-Bowen Hardman
-Tanner Holden
-Justice Sueing
That leaves 2 remaining scholarships, with Seth Towns still TBD.
Justice Sueing announces official return to Ohio State for final year
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
What Justice Sueing’s return means for Ohio State basketball
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Projecting Ohio State’s 2022-23 Lineup with Justice Sueing: Point Guards
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
He might not technically be a Buckeye, but dude’s an Ohio State legend in my mind.
I’m truly humbled and it’s a great honor to announce that I will be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame for the class of 2021.https://t.co/9VPuQ1hp0m— Jeff Gibbs (@JGibbs3434) April 7, 2022
Roundball Round-Up: Duane Washington Jr. signs a multi-year contract with the Indiana Pacers
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Golf: Buckeyes Get Second Top-10 Finish of Spring, Place 7th at Ironwood Invitational
Danny Fogarty, The Lantern
Men’s Volleyball: Ohio State Outlasts Mastodons for 3-2 Win
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different:
Joey Votto is a flipping international treasure.
More Joey Votto mic'd up on the ESPN2 broadcast:— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 8, 2022
"Hey Ozzie, what do you think about me getting a diamond tooth?" ⚾️ ️ pic.twitter.com/Tg2fb0rxEh
Loading comments...