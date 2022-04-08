 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for April 8, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Ohio State

On the Gridiron

Spring Takeaway: The tight end position is settling, looking to establish role in the offense
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

C.J. Stroud prepares for second season as OSU starting QB (paywall)
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Devin Brown using spring to learn what it takes to be a Buckeye quarterback
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

C.J. Stroud Sees Himself in Ohio State Freshman Quarterback Devin Brown: “I Think He’s Gonna Be a Buckeye Great”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes get a preferred walk-on commit named Kai Saunders. He is the brother of Buckeye preferred walk-on running back Cayden Saunders.

Could C.J. Hicks make a push to start as a true freshman linebacker for Ohio State?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Why does Ohio State need to play with a tight end so much? (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic

Healthy Palaie Gaoteote ready to finally make impact for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

How Steele Chambers sees Jim Knowles’ revamped Ohio State defense
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

This looks like a title-worthy team to me.

Column: Ohio State’s spring game will give us a first glimpse at the new-look back seven on defense
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Reid Carrico can stand out in crowded Buckeyes linebacker room
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Justice Sueing announces that he will return to Ohio State
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Assuming Malaki is gone (which he is), OSU has room for one or two more transfers, pending Seth’s decision.

Justice Sueing announces official return to Ohio State for final year
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

What Justice Sueing’s return means for Ohio State basketball
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Projecting Ohio State’s 2022-23 Lineup with Justice Sueing: Point Guards
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

He might not technically be a Buckeye, but dude’s an Ohio State legend in my mind.

Roundball Round-Up: Duane Washington Jr. signs a multi-year contract with the Indiana Pacers
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Golf: Buckeyes Get Second Top-10 Finish of Spring, Place 7th at Ironwood Invitational
Danny Fogarty, The Lantern

Men’s Volleyball: Ohio State Outlasts Mastodons for 3-2 Win
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different:

Joey Votto is a flipping international treasure.

