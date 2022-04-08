Buck Off Podcast: Ryan Day wants more OL depth, hoops update, potential recruiting BOOMS

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” Jordan Williams out this week, so I am joined by LGHL Bucketheads host Justin Golba to get into some of the biggest stories coming out of Ohio State’s spring practice.

This week the quarterbacks and linebackers took the floor when it came to interviews. We discuss the backup quarterbacks, their potential roles, and how the room is in a much better place compared to last season. After we talk quarterbacks we get into Ryan Day asking for more from a depth standpoint on the offensive line and then get into what we are looking for most in the Spring Game.

With a resident hoops guy on the show, we get into some of the bigger storylines still surrounding the basketball team (we got a definitive answer on Justice Sueing post-recording. We discuss the potential transfers and what to expect for the Ohio State basketball team from a roster standpoint. We close out our basketball discussion with Malaki Branham’s draft standing and why you need to prepare your goodbye letters.

After that, we discuss the recruiting news with the commitment of Malik Hartford and comments from Ohio State commitment Cedrick Hawkins. Then I put my “Recruiting Expert” title on the line with some predictions moving forward.

Our final big discussion gets into Ohio State’s new defense, including the comments by C.J. Stroud on how the defense looks and Steele Chambers discussing the scheme that’s been installed.

Lastly, we give out predictions for the Masters and our World Series champions for 2022.

Connect with the Show:

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330