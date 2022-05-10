Four-star corner has Ohio State in top schools

Ohio State began the week hitting the recruiting trail head first. On Monday, the Buckeyes found themselves in the top five schools for a four-star cornerback and also offered their first wide receiver in the 2025 class. They also landed a five-star QB in 2024.

Four-star CB has Ohio State in top-5

Ohio State has been making the cut for plenty of targets as of late. The program was listed on a handful of top schools list this past weekend, and the trend continued into Monday as one of the programs top defensive targets listed the Buckeyes in his top schools.

2023 Four-star CB Sharif Denson (Jacksonville, FL / Bartram Trail) listed the Buckeyes in his top schools.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Sharif Denson is down to 5️⃣ Schools



The 6'0 180 CB from Jacksonville, FL is ranked as a Top 185 player in the '23 Class.





Denson revealed a top five schools of Ohio State, Florida State, Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

The blue-chip prospect is obviously familiar with the Buckeyes. Denson last visited with Ohio State April 1-3 with multiple of his South Florida Express teammates. The visit appeared to go as well as planned, as shortly following the visit, Denson announced he was ready to drop a top schools list.

Denson spoke with Chris Boyle of staugustine.com regarding his top schools and his recruitment and mentioned that he is, “A Florida boy - born and raised,” but that after making visits to schools outside of Florida, that might have to change.

Denson’s willingness to leave Florida certainly helps Ohio State chances, and the unofficial visit went as well as possible, as the Buckeyes made his top schools list. However, the Buckeyes will need to get him on campus for an official visit if they are going to steal from the sunshine state. Denson does not yet have any official visits planned, but look for all of the above teams to receive one sometime this summer or next season. He will also look to take his time, looking to be a mid-year enrollee.

The blue-chip prospect also spoke with Boyle about each of his five finalists. When speaking about Ohio State, he had the following to say:

During 7-on-7 season, my team (South Florida Express) talked about SFE to Ohio State. I’m pretty sure there is no better coach in breaking down every piece of technique than Tim Walton. I sat down to meet with him in his office, and he is so in-depth. The level of development you’re going to get there is just crazy. They put out so many NFL players. And the fact is you’re going to go up against the best every day at practice — the quarterbacks, the wide receivers, the running backs. You have to compete, or you’re going to just get left behind. That culture, I want to be a part of that.

Denson is viewed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and is listed as the No. 56 prospect out of Florida and is the No. 30 CB.

Ohio State offers 2025 WR

It is not news that Ohio State has been successful at the wide receiver position since bringing on Brian Hartline. Under Hartline, the Buckeyes have successfully recruited top prospects, got on-field production from those kids, and found ways to send the young men to the NFL as top picks.

Hartline’s ability to locate special talents at WR early and build relationships is uncanny - and he may have done it again.

On Monday, Ohio State offered its first WR target in the 2025 recruiting class in Dakroien Moore (Duncanville, TX / Duncanville.)

Moore is certainly in the beginning stages of his recruitment, but it has been anything but slow. The blue-chip WR has already earned close to two-dozen offers from programs like Arizona, Baylor, Florida, Kansas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Pitt, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, etc.

There is obviously plenty of time left in Moore’s recruitment, and many more schools will throw their hat in the ring for his services by the time he is ready to commit. Ohio State will continue to build a relationship with Moore and get him on campus multiple times in the coming years.

Quick Hits

Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye visited with 2023 four-star OT and Ohio State verbal commitment Luke Montgomery Monday. Montgomery committed the Buckeyes Feb. 17 and has sense become an avid recruiter for the Buckeyes.