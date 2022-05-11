Justin Frye, Ohio State dish out offer to Georgia offensive lineman in 2025

Ohio State had their eyes on the 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday, as the program looked to Georgia to send out an early offer for a likely top offensive lineman in the class. Plus, we take a look at how Monday night's pledge from an elite quarterback could bolster the Buckeyes recruiting efforts for pass-catchers in next year's cycle.

Joseph adds Buckeye offer

Newly inked offensive line coach Justin Frye and Ohio State had their sights set on the state of Georgia when they gifted their latest offer to 2025 offensive tackle Peyton Joseph of Peach County (GA) on Tuesday.

Joseph currently stands in as a mammoth 6-foot-4, 280-pounder, and with plenty of time to go before its time for him to make his collegiate decision. The Fort Valley native has already compiled over a handful of offers as a prospect and you can bet on many more coming down the line.

Among the programs that have also offered Joseph include the likes of Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, and more.

With the offer from the Buckeyes yesterday, Joseph became the 12th prospect in his class that holds an early offer from Ohio State thus far. Joseph also became the sixth Peach State prospect in the class to be offered by head coach Ryan Day and the program, already joining cornerback Jontae Gilbert of Douglass (GA), defensive lineman Elijah Griffin of Savannah Christisn Prep (GA), running back Donovan Johnson of Calvary Day School (GA), offensive tackle Mason Short of Evans (GA), and linebacker Zayden Walker of Schley County (GA).

Raiola pledge could boost WR haul

Ohio State hit a grand slam on Monday when they picked up a late night commitment from 2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola of Chandler (AZ) — the No. 8 prospect in the class and the No. 3 quarterback overall. While any program picking up a pledge of that magnitude will likely have a positive impact on the recruiting trail, Raiola in particular could help Brian Hartline solve his puzzle at wide receiver in the class, not that he would need any.

Hartline has been an elite recruiter for the Buckeyes since taking over as the full-time wide receivers coach, but the likelihood of highly-touted pass-catchers landing in Columbus only increase when a guy like Raiola, a Polynesian Bowl commit, is already in the fold.

For now, Ohio State has their eyes on seven receivers in specific in the class that have already secured an offer from the Buckeyes. A trio of five-star receivers lead the way, as targets at the position include Micah Hudson of Lake Belton (TX), Jeremiah Smith — whom Raiola has since engaged with on Twitter — of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL), and Joshisa Trader of Miami Central (FL).

The quartet of other receivers that Hartline is after in the class include four-stars Ny Carr of Colquitt County (GA), Tyseer Denmark of Roman Catholic (PA), Jonathan Paylor of Hugh M. Cummings (NC), and Ryan Pellum of Millikan (CA).

While it is well too early to get any sort of indication that Raiola's pledge to the Buckeyes will have any affect on these seven in particular, it will be something that is worth monitoring. With Hartline leading the way and Raiola ideally locked in this early, receivers could be chomping at the bit to play in Ohio Stadium.

Quick Hits