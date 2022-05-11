Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ryan Day lands another five-star QB, the latest on OSU recruiting

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this week’s episode, the guys dive into all of the latest on Ohio State recruiting. They get things started by taking a look at all of the latest Crystal Ball predictions in favor of the Buckeyes in the 2023 class, including the big names you should be keeping an eye on this summer. They also discuss the latest Ohio State commitment — a five-star quarterback in the 2024 class. They finish things up with some analysis on how the change in philosophy for the Buckeyes’ offense has led to the recent run of success on both the recruiting trail and in the NFL Draft on that side of the ball.

