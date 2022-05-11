Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 11, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Buckeyes are BOOOOOOMing...
BOOOOOM! Five-star 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola commits to Ohio State
Shane Bailey, Land-Grant Holy Land
LFG!!!
BUCKEYE NATION!!! LETS G⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️ pic.twitter.com/NvXE24XM7j— Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) May 10, 2022
What Dylan Raiola’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Elven Warriors
Ohio State Commitment Evaluation: Dylan Raiola, Chandler (Ariz.)
Mark Porter, Bucknuts
What Dylan Raiola’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
In Dylan Railoa, Ryan Day and Ohio State add to stockpile of elite QBs
Brandon Huffman, 247Sports
Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for quarterback
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Counting down the top QBs Ohio State has landed in the modern rankings era, and where Raiola ranks
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Since Ryan Day took over as head coach at Ohio State in January of 2019, the Buckeyes have landed commitments from six 5-star QBs. On average, that's about one every seven months or so.— Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) May 10, 2022
Dylan Raiola Continues Ryan Day’s Absurd Quarterback Recruiting Stretch, Becomes Fifth Top-50 Prospect Since 2020 Class
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
Commitment from Dylan Raiola keeps up Ohio State QB recruiting run
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Diving inside personality, pedigree of Ohio State QB commit Dylan Raiola
Zack Carpenter, Scarlet and Gray Report
The Hurry-Up: Dylan Raiola’s Presence Will Only Help Ohio State Wide Receiver Recruiting Moving Forward
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
On the Gridiron
Column: Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate aside, Ohio State is also in the mix for other top pass-catchers
Bret Favachio, Land-Grant Holy Land
Defensive early enrollees ‘really made progress’ during spring for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s 2022 Run Defense Must Improve on Last Season’s Struggles When It Mattered Most
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
You seem to be forgetting a certain Scarlet and Gray running back
In 2-deep: Projecting Ohio State’s depth chart on offense
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Progress Report: Evaluating Ohio State special teams after spring camp (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Former Ohio State DL Cameron Heyward named PFWA Good Guy Award winner
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
Column: Seth Towns deserves to end his collegiate career on a high note
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
E.J. and Malaki are going combining.
#Buckeyes with a pair https://t.co/Dub4mDwSFs— Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) May 11, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Where does the Emmert-less NCAA go from here?
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Lacrosse: Inacio and Reid Selected in Premier Lacrosse League Draft
Ohio State Athletics
Rest in peace, Cap.
We are saddened to share the loss of former Buckeye captain, Amy Van Culin (Graeff).— Ohio State WSOC (@OhioStateWSOC) May 10, 2022
Our hearts and condolences go out to Amy’s family and friends ❤️ https://t.co/gKSpGjuDcS pic.twitter.com/Ve6lkxscev
Women’s Golf: Day 2 — Buckeyes Tied for 6th at 2022 NCAA Ann Arbor Regional
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State softball gears up for Big Ten Tournament
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Senior associate AD Jocelyn Gates will be leaving Ohio State
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
And now for something completely different
