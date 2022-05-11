Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 11, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

BOOOOOM! Five-star 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola commits to Ohio State

Shane Bailey, Land-Grant Holy Land

What Dylan Raiola’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class

Garrick Hodge, Elven Warriors

Ohio State Commitment Evaluation: Dylan Raiola, Chandler (Ariz.)

Mark Porter, Bucknuts

What Dylan Raiola’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

In Dylan Railoa, Ryan Day and Ohio State add to stockpile of elite QBs

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for quarterback

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Counting down the top QBs Ohio State has landed in the modern rankings era, and where Raiola ranks

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Since Ryan Day took over as head coach at Ohio State in January of 2019, the Buckeyes have landed commitments from six 5-star QBs. On average, that's about one every seven months or so. — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) May 10, 2022

Dylan Raiola Continues Ryan Day’s Absurd Quarterback Recruiting Stretch, Becomes Fifth Top-50 Prospect Since 2020 Class

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Commitment from Dylan Raiola keeps up Ohio State QB recruiting run

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Diving inside personality, pedigree of Ohio State QB commit Dylan Raiola

Zack Carpenter, Scarlet and Gray Report

The Hurry-Up: Dylan Raiola’s Presence Will Only Help Ohio State Wide Receiver Recruiting Moving Forward

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Column: Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate aside, Ohio State is also in the mix for other top pass-catchers

Bret Favachio, Land-Grant Holy Land

Defensive early enrollees ‘really made progress’ during spring for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s 2022 Run Defense Must Improve on Last Season’s Struggles When It Mattered Most

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

In 2-deep: Projecting Ohio State’s depth chart on offense

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Progress Report: Evaluating Ohio State special teams after spring camp (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Former Ohio State DL Cameron Heyward named PFWA Good Guy Award winner

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Column: Seth Towns deserves to end his collegiate career on a high note

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Where does the Emmert-less NCAA go from here?

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Lacrosse: Inacio and Reid Selected in Premier Lacrosse League Draft

Ohio State Athletics

Rest in peace, Cap.

We are saddened to share the loss of former Buckeye captain, Amy Van Culin (Graeff).



Our hearts and condolences go out to Amy’s family and friends ❤️ https://t.co/gKSpGjuDcS pic.twitter.com/Ve6lkxscev — Ohio State WSOC (@OhioStateWSOC) May 10, 2022

Women’s Golf: Day 2 — Buckeyes Tied for 6th at 2022 NCAA Ann Arbor Regional

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State softball gears up for Big Ten Tournament

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Senior associate AD Jocelyn Gates will be leaving Ohio State

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

I just want anything approaching coherence on this multiverse stuff: