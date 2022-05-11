 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 11, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 16 Ohio State Spring Game Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Buckeyes are BOOOOOOMing...

BOOOOOM! Five-star 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola commits to Ohio State
Shane Bailey, Land-Grant Holy Land

What Dylan Raiola’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Elven Warriors

Ohio State Commitment Evaluation: Dylan Raiola, Chandler (Ariz.)
Mark Porter, Bucknuts

What Dylan Raiola’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

In Dylan Railoa, Ryan Day and Ohio State add to stockpile of elite QBs
Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for quarterback
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Counting down the top QBs Ohio State has landed in the modern rankings era, and where Raiola ranks
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Dylan Raiola Continues Ryan Day’s Absurd Quarterback Recruiting Stretch, Becomes Fifth Top-50 Prospect Since 2020 Class
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Commitment from Dylan Raiola keeps up Ohio State QB recruiting run
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Diving inside personality, pedigree of Ohio State QB commit Dylan Raiola
Zack Carpenter, Scarlet and Gray Report

The Hurry-Up: Dylan Raiola’s Presence Will Only Help Ohio State Wide Receiver Recruiting Moving Forward
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

On the Gridiron

Column: Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate aside, Ohio State is also in the mix for other top pass-catchers
Bret Favachio, Land-Grant Holy Land

Defensive early enrollees ‘really made progress’ during spring for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s 2022 Run Defense Must Improve on Last Season’s Struggles When It Mattered Most
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

In 2-deep: Projecting Ohio State’s depth chart on offense
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Progress Report: Evaluating Ohio State special teams after spring camp (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Former Ohio State DL Cameron Heyward named PFWA Good Guy Award winner
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Column: Seth Towns deserves to end his collegiate career on a high note
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Where does the Emmert-less NCAA go from here?
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Lacrosse: Inacio and Reid Selected in Premier Lacrosse League Draft
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Golf: Day 2 — Buckeyes Tied for 6th at 2022 NCAA Ann Arbor Regional
Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State softball gears up for Big Ten Tournament
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Senior associate AD Jocelyn Gates will be leaving Ohio State
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different

