Bucketheads Podcast: Team 124’s roster is set and NIL is the wild, wild west

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.

This week on the “Bucketheads” podcast, Connor and Justin discuss the official Ohio State men’s basketball lineup with the commitment of Isaac Likekele. Do we like how the roster is set up? What could this team potentially accomplish next season?

Also, we talk about NIL and how the NCAA is approaching a danger zone with what is happening in college sports. Is name, image, and likeness quickly dissolving into pay for play? What in the world is going on down at Miami?

And a quick review of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” at the end because why not? Pizza Poppa always gets paid.

