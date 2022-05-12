Buckeyes stay busy on the recruiting trail as they offer a pair of Georgia natives

In-season, out-of-season, it really doesn’t matter. Ohio State is recruiting their tails off and not showing any signs of stopping. This coaching staff has been non-stop when it comes to evaluating top new talent, and the same is true for their efforts in courting the 2023 and 2024 top targets on their board. Landing the nation’s best player in the 2024 class earlier this week thanks to the commitment of Dylan Raiola, it looks as if that’s just the beginning of how well the rest of this spring and into summer can go for the Buckeyes.

Buckeyes dish out latest offer in the 2024 class

Stop if you’ve heard this before, but the state of Georgia is easily one of the most impressive states when it comes to producing DI talent. The amount of players coming out of the Peach State right now is pretty incredible, and every major program is looking to shoot their shot with any number of those top guys. Fortunately, the Buckeyes have a pretty solid track record in Georgia, and they’ll look to keep the trend moving.

On Wednesday, Ohio State’s presence was back inside those talent-rich state lines as they sent out their latest offer in the 2024 cycle. On the receiving end, 6-foot-3, 180-pound defensive back Mike Matthews took to his Twitter account to share the latest in his recruitment process.

The No. 73 overall player in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite grades, Mike is also considered the be the eighth-best safety and the No. 15 player in Georgia. With nearly 20 offers to his name already, it’s not hard to see why Ohio State wanted to get in the mix here. While they may be a bit later to the party in comparison to the other programs such as Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and a host of others, in-state power Georgia has yet to offer, so the Buckeyes are clearly looking to make a name for themselves early.

Though the 2023 class is certainly priority No. 1 for the staff right now, the addition of Raiola to the 2024 class is only going to speed up the momentum as they look to build yet another elite class of future Buckeyes.

OSU sends out an offer in the very distant future

It’s not often you see Ohio State send out offers to prospects in classes that are three and four years out. Ryan Day and company tend to focus on the guys in the current cycle and the class to follow. Still, when a player is worthy of an Ohio State offer, it really doesn’t matter when they receive it if the coaches believe they’re good enough. In fact, those kinds of offers many times can be to Ohio State’s advantage, because it provides increased time for building strong relationships.

Yesterday, the Buckeyes looked way off into the future when they sent out an offer to a current eighth grader in the class of 2026. About as early as it gets for an offer to be sent out, Ohio State was the latest to enter the very early recruitment of Tyler Atkinson, another Georgia product that is seeing his process explode with attention.

Not your typical middle school student by any means, Atkinson is already a household name and his offers from Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Ohio State prove how talented this youngster is. Without a ranking in the 247Sports Composite grades yet, without a doubt in mind, Atkinson will be easily one of the top players in the country for his class when those grades become available.

As mentioned, offers this early in the process make for a long relationship opportunity and though the Buckeyes weren’t first in line, Jim Knowles and the rest of the defensive staff have their sights set on being in this recruitment for the long haul.

Quick Hits

Jim Knowles was on the road in sunny California on Wednesday as he stopped in at the national power St. John Bosco for their showcase where several college coaches were in attendance. Checking in on defensive back target Peyton Woodyard, Knowles and his three-safety system are very much working to land the No. 11 player in the country and the top safety in the 2024 class.

In addition to Woodyard, Ohio State is also in on 2024 linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa who is the No. 60 player nationally and fourth best linebacker in the class. Kyngstonn made it known that he definitely intends to get back to Columbus in the future for what would be his third visit to Ohio State overall. Not an easy trek from California, that alone should show the interest is pretty high for this top target.